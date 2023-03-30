Squats? No, thanks! Build muscles in your legs with this 6-exercise lower-body workout instead

Leg workouts come in many flavours, but most involve squats and lunges, two of the most loathed lower-body exercises out there. Truth be told, they are super effective but also hard to perform, and many prefer shunning them altogether from their exercise sessions. If you're one of them, you'll love this 6-move bodyweight lower-body workout with no squats or lunges, and it also does away with jumping!
As well as making your bottom look rounder, frequent leg workouts can help help you in many ways. Strong glutes can improve mobility and athletic performance and even prevent knee injuries. "Strengthening your glutes normalises hip and thigh position, reduces the loading force on the knee joint and prevents the knees from caving in on each other when landing from a jump, squatting, or running," says Dr Ronak Patel (opens in new tab).
This leg workout consists of six exercises. You'll perform each for 10 repetitions, three times, before moving on to the next move. You can use a wall or chair for balancing if needed. Rest for 30-60 seconds between exercises and 60-90 seconds between sets. The exercises featured in this lower-body workout are as follows:
- Good mornings
- Lift and kick
- Toe touches
- Calf raises
- Revrese leg lifts
- Hip abductions and adductions
