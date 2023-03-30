Squats? No, thanks! Build muscles in your legs with this 6-exercise lower-body workout instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Leg workouts come in many flavours, but most involve squats and lunges, two of the most loathed lower-body exercises out there. Truth be told, they are super effective but also hard to perform, and many prefer shunning them altogether from their exercise sessions. If you're one of them, you'll love this 6-move bodyweight lower-body workout with no squats or lunges, and it also does away with jumping!

As well as making your bottom look rounder, frequent leg workouts can help help you in many ways. Strong glutes can improve mobility and athletic performance and even prevent knee injuries. "Strengthening your glutes normalises hip and thigh position, reduces the loading force on the knee joint and prevents the knees from caving in on each other when landing from a jump, squatting, or running," says Dr Ronak Patel (opens in new tab).

This leg workout consists of six exercises. You'll perform each for 10 repetitions, three times, before moving on to the next move. You can use a wall or chair for balancing if needed. Rest for 30-60 seconds between exercises and 60-90 seconds between sets. The exercises featured in this lower-body workout are as follows:

Good mornings

Lift and kick

Toe touches

Calf raises

Revrese leg lifts

Hip abductions and adductions

