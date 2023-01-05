You only need this 5-move near-silent workout to get fit at home this year

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Trying to get fit for 2023? No need to invest in expensive home gym equipment or try hardcore workouts. All you need is 15 minutes and a little bit of determination, and you can, too, get in shape this year. This home workout will help you torch fat while keeping the noise levels minimum. And thanks to its high-intensity nature, it'll keep burning calories long after you finish exercising.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) aims to maximise your athletic performance by performing high-intensity exercises followed by short rests, all while depriving your muscles of oxygen. HIIT can provide numerous advantages, such as improving cardiovascular health, accelerating fat loss and building muscle mass. HIIT workouts help burn a lot of calories as these increase the oxygen demands on your body; this can help boost your VO2 max level, which measures the maximum amount of oxygen your body can consume during exercise.

This workout by British fitness trainer Natacha Oceane invites us to complete a HIIT workout involving five exercises that should be completed for four circuits. Complete the following five exercises four times with 40 seconds on/20 seconds off (all five in a sequence; repeat four times).

Squat to opposite toe taps

Chameleon sit-backs with tap

Lateral kneel to squat

Travelling bears to kick sits

Curtsey lunge switches

