Joint-friendly, no-jump standing dumbbell workout for a full-body blast at home

You might think the biggest hurdle to overcome when trying to work out at home is to muster up the motivation to get moving, but it's actually trying to find a workout that doesn't annoy the neighbours. People living immediately around you seem to pick up the quietest sounds you make – let alone if you started jumping and lifting weights! If you want to lose weight and get fit indoors without getting on your neighbours' nerves, this 30-minute standing dumbbell workout might be your best bet.

Resistance training can do you a lot of good beyond building muscle and helping you lose weight. In fact, researchers (opens in new tab) found that "people who do muscle-strengthening workouts are less likely to die prematurely than those who don't." And since longevity is all the rage these days, that's all the more reason why everyone should put a little effort into their training. Start by following along with the below workout.

This no-repeat standing dumbbell workout takes 30 minutes (plus another couple for the cool-down). You'll be doing each exercise for 50 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest before you move on to the next move. The instructor in the video uses 5 (11 lbs.) dumbbells, but you can use any weight you feel comfortable lifting. If you haven't got any dumbbells, you'll have all the buying advice you need in our best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides.

Squat + Pulse

Standing Knee + Toe Tap

Good Morning + Reverse Lunge

Front Kicks

Dumbbells to Floor Sumo Squats

Sumo Pulses

Romanian Deadlift + Row

One Arm Thruster Right Arm

One Arm Thruster Left Arm

Romanian Deadlift + Reverse Lunge

Dumbbell Overhead Swing

Dumbbell Row + 3 sec hold

Alternating Shoulder Press

Gorilla Row

Overhead Hold March

Dumbbell Swings

Tricep Extensions

Reverse Lunge + Curl

Curl + Press

Squat + 2 x Press

Goblet Squat + Pulse

Goblet Duck Walk

Reach Up + Down

Goblet Side Squats Right

Goblet Side Squats Left

Split Squats Right

Split Squats Left

Arnold Press

Shoulder Press Pulses

Thrusters

Fan of standing workouts? We have plenty of those on T3. Here is a 10-minute standing ab workout to strengthen your core or another low-impact standing dumbbell workout to tone your muscles. You should definitely check out the best standing ab workout by top personal trainer Chloe Trigg – it's the real thing! Don't forget to peruse T3's best workout shoes and best yoga mat guides, either.