This tiny device attaches to your bedside table to disable distracting apps before you sleep
Say hello to Kip...
QUICK SUMMARY
The newly launched sleep brand Kip has introduced the Disconnect Tag, a smart tool designed to help users reduce digital distractions before bed.
Priced at £50, it includes free access to Kip’s app features, such as a Sleep Coach, guided breathwork, soothing sleep sounds, and a supportive community. As a bonus, the first 250 buyers will receive 12 months of free app access with their purchase.
World Sleep Day, which took place last week, is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of quality sleep and rest. It's a fantastic opportunity to spread the word about better sleep habits, and Simba even marked the occasion with an impressive sale across all mattresses. However, good sleep isn't just something to focus on once a year, and that's exactly what new brand Kip (Keep It Peaceful) is all about.
On a mission to bridge the gap between the chaos of the day and truly restorative sleep, Kip has made its debut by unveiling a clever new product – the Disconnect Tag. It's a simple yet powerful tool designed to help users escape digital distractions and overstimulation before bed.
Before we get into the details, the Disconnect Tag is priced at £50, which includes free access to the Disconnect Tag tools via the Kip mobile app. The app itself costs £4.99 per month, but the first 250 people who purchase the Disconnect Tag will score 12 months of free access. Check out the Kip website for more information.
So, you may be wondering how the Disconnect Tag works. After setting it up via the Kip app, you place it somewhere away from your relaxation space, like on your bedside table. When it's time to unwind, tap your phone against the tag to disable those pesky distracting apps. In the morning, tap it again to reactivate your phone and start your day feeling refreshed.
On top of the Disconnect Tag, the Kip mobile app is packed with great features. The Sleep Coach offers personalised tips and expert strategies to improve your sleep habits. You'll also find guided breathwork sessions led by one of the UK's top experts, soothing sleep sounds to help you relax, and a vibrant community of like-minded people to support your sleep journey.
“Like so many others, I found myself stuck in a loop - working late, scrolling in bed, and wondering why I couldn’t switch off. When I started talking about it, I realised how many people felt the same. Sleep isn’t just about closing your eyes, it starts long before that. That’s why I created kip.” Shaun Traynor, Kip founder.
