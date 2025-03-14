Simba celebrates World Sleep Day with huge savings across all mattresses – but only for a limited time
Don't snooze on these savings!
Today is World Sleep Day, and what better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to a new mattress? Well, Simba has launched an exclusive sale, so now’s the perfect time to invest in better sleep and a comfier night’s rest.
This sale is offering up to 20% off its award-winning mattresses, and 15% off selected duvets, pillows and beds. That means there's a deal on pretty much everything – you might as well upgrade your whole sleep setup.
However, the sale ends this Sunday, so if you're eyeing a bargain, you’ll have to act fast!
Simba is well-known for making some of the best mattresses available, especially as they cater to every body type. With features like exclusive airflow cooling layers and smaller pocket springs, Simba delivers tailored comfort for a deeper, more restful sleep.
Check out our top five deals below if you're ready to dive into some serious sleep savings...
The Essential is Simba's most wallet-friendly Hybrid design – even more so with this impressive £100 discount.
This is the first Hybrid design Simba creates meaning it's a classic choice.
Built with a double layer of comfort-boosting micro springs, the Simba Hybrid Pro is one of the comfiest mattresses in the entire range.
The Hybrid Luxe is Simba's top performer, featuring three layers of micro springs.
The Hybrid Ultra is the ultimate Simba, and the brand's most advanced tech. Grab it for £600 less whilst you still can.
Take a look at these 27 sleep tips you need to try for more World Sleep Day content.
