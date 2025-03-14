Simba celebrates World Sleep Day with huge savings across all mattresses – but only for a limited time

Don't snooze on these savings!

Simba Winter sale
(Image credit: Simba)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Today is World Sleep Day, and what better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to a new mattress? Well, Simba has launched an exclusive sale, so now’s the perfect time to invest in better sleep and a comfier night’s rest.

This sale is offering up to 20% off its award-winning mattresses, and 15% off selected duvets, pillows and beds. That means there's a deal on pretty much everything – you might as well upgrade your whole sleep setup.

However, the sale ends this Sunday, so if you're eyeing a bargain, you’ll have to act fast!

Simba sleep study

(Image credit: Simba)

Simba is well-known for making some of the best mattresses available, especially as they cater to every body type. With features like exclusive airflow cooling layers and smaller pocket springs, Simba delivers tailored comfort for a deeper, more restful sleep.

Check out our top five deals below if you're ready to dive into some serious sleep savings...

Simba Hybrid Essential – King
Simba Hybrid Essential – King: was £699 now £594.15 at Simba Sleep

The Essential is Simba's most wallet-friendly Hybrid design – even more so with this impressive £100 discount.

View Deal
Simba Hybrid – King
Simba Hybrid – King: was £899 now £746.17 at Simba Sleep

This is the first Hybrid design Simba creates meaning it's a classic choice.

View Deal
Simba Hybrid Pro – King
Simba Hybrid Pro – King: was £1,249 now £999.20 at Simba Sleep

Built with a double layer of comfort-boosting micro springs, the Simba Hybrid Pro is one of the comfiest mattresses in the entire range.

View Deal
Simba Hybrid Luxe – King
Simba Hybrid Luxe – King: was £1,799 now £1,385.23 at Simba Sleep

The Hybrid Luxe is Simba's top performer, featuring three layers of micro springs.

View Deal
Simba Hybrid Ultra
Simba Hybrid Ultra: was £2,999 now £2,399.20 at Simba Sleep

The Hybrid Ultra is the ultimate Simba, and the brand's most advanced tech. Grab it for £600 less whilst you still can.

View Deal

Take a look at these 27 sleep tips you need to try for more World Sleep Day content.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸