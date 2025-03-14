Simba celebrates World Sleep Day with huge savings across all mattresses – but only for a limited time

Today is World Sleep Day, and what better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to a new mattress? Well, Simba has launched an exclusive sale, so now’s the perfect time to invest in better sleep and a comfier night’s rest.

This sale is offering up to 20% off its award-winning mattresses, and 15% off selected duvets, pillows and beds. That means there's a deal on pretty much everything – you might as well upgrade your whole sleep setup.

However, the sale ends this Sunday, so if you're eyeing a bargain, you’ll have to act fast!

(Image credit: Simba)

Simba is well-known for making some of the best mattresses available, especially as they cater to every body type. With features like exclusive airflow cooling layers and smaller pocket springs, Simba delivers tailored comfort for a deeper, more restful sleep.

Check out our top five deals below if you're ready to dive into some serious sleep savings...

