This at-home testing kit will offer instant hormone level insights – directly from your saliva

QUICK SUMMARY Eli Health has launched the Hormometer at CES 2024, the world’s first device to provide instant health insights via saliva testing. The compact, non-invasive device combines bioassay tech, microfluidics and AI-powered analysis to turn any smartphone into a chemical analyser. Early beta access starts this month in the US and Canada, with a full release planned later in the year. Subscription plans begin at $8 (£6) per test with a 12-month commitment.

Eli Health has unveiled its all-new Hormometer at CES 2024, the world’s first device to provide instant health insights via saliva testing. Named as a Best of Innovation winner at the CES Innovation Awards 2025, this groundbreaking device will allow users to optimise their health on the go, making it a perfect addition to the rapidly growing wellness market.

Compact, non-invasive and user-friendly, the Hormometer delivers immediate insights into key hormones, including cortisol and progesterone. The FDA-registered system integrates advanced bioassay technology, microfluidics and AI-powered computer-vision analysis, transforming any smartphone into a sophisticated chemical analyser thanks to computer-vision algorithms.

Early beta access begins in this month in the US and Canada, with limited spots available. The global waitlist is also open, with a full release planned for later in the year. Subscription plans start at $8 (around £6) per test with a 12-month commitment, offering flexible options to suit individual needs.

(Image credit: Eli Health)

Most hormones produced are essentially chemical messengers that regulate nearly every aspect of health, including stress, sleep, mood, energy, reproduction and overall longevity. Imbalances in hormone levels can lead to a wide range of issues, including chronic stress, fatigue, infertility, weight fluctuations and accelerated ageing.

Traditionally, hormone levels have been measured through lab tests involving blood, saliva or urine, but these methods are often expensive and can take weeks to deliver results. In contrast, at-home hormone tests offer greater convenience but typically provide limited insights, lacking the ability to track hormone levels over time or offer a comprehensive view of hormonal health. Eli Health is therefore set to change this by being the first to develop a portable, instant saliva-based solution that offers unmatched precision across multiple hormones.

(Image credit: Eli Health)

“At Eli Health, we are creating unprecedented access to hormone health insights, providing individuals with the tools they need to better understand and support their wellness – every day and across life. The Hormometer is the result of years of dedicated R&D in our Canadian facility, supported by a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, AI developers, doctors, and innovators. Combining cutting-edge innovation with user-friendly design, it delivers lab-grade precision in the palm of your hand. We are making hormone monitoring as simple and accessible as checking your heart rate, helping people proactively manage their health,” said Marina Pavlovic Rivas, Co-founder and CEO of Eli Health.

