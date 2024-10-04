Nutritionist reveals the surprising food that can boost vitamin D this Autumn

Not many people are aware of this, but our main source of Vitamin D is sunlight exposure. Whilst this is beneficial during the summer, the reduced sunlight in winter can deprive us of this essential source, leading to a significant drop in our Vitamin D levels.

The above reason us why we have to find ways to compensate for the lack of vitamin D, especially if you find yourself tired or achey more than usual. The best vitamin D supplements are a great way to maintain healthy levels, but there's one type of food that does it a little better than the rest.

To find out more, I spoke to Edward Mather, registered nutritionist at Fuel Hub. He provided a special insight into all things vitamin D, including the one food we should all be eating.

Which food is one of the best sources of vitamin D?

Edward revealed that one of the best food sources of vitamin D is mushrooms, especially those exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light. Whilst a lot of plant-based foods lack significant levels of vitamin D, some types of mushrooms can contain up to 400 IU of Vitamin D per serving, which is quite high for a non-animal source.

Mushrooms are easy to incorporate into various dishes, making them a convenient way to boost vitamin D intake, especially during the winter months.

How much vitamin D is too much?

Edward also revealed that it is possible to obtain too much Vitamin D, and that exceeding 10,000IU per day has been shown to increase the risk of Vitamin D toxicity. 1000-3000 IU of Vitamin D per day is recommended and this amount has been shown to have no side effects and counteracts deficiencies.

