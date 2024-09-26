Latest Fitbit update brings revamped stress management section to users

The update will enable users to better monitor and improve their wellbeing

(Image credit: Fitbit)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
QUICK SUMMARY

Fitbit's latest update has introduced a number of tools for stress tracking and mindfulness, enabling users to better monitor and improve their overall wellbeing. 

So far, only Android users have reported seeing the new pages, but the changes are gradually rolling out to others.  Version 4.26.1 of the Fitbit app can be downloaded now. 

After rolling out its recent update, Fitbit has introduced a number of new and improved features to its portfolio of the best fitness trackers and best smartwatches. The update emphasises wellness management, introducing advanced tools for stress tracking and mindfulness, enabling users to better monitor and improve their overall wellbeing.

The update comes just weeks after Huawei unveiled its new health monitoring system, known as TruSense. Both developments highlight the continuous innovation taking place in the wellness industry, particularly from two well-established brands. 

At the time of writing, only Android users have reported seeing the new pages, but the changes are gradually rolling out to others. You can download version 4.26.1 of the Fitbit app now. 

Fitbit watches

(Image credit: Fitbit / Google / background by Future)

The Stress Management section has now been divided into two new pages. The first, Body Responses & Moods, displays metrics such as stress response minutes and the timing of those responses. The second, Stress Management Score, shows your daily or average score, assessing contributing factors such as activity and sleep. Users have also reported new insights, such as how meditation has an effect on heart rate levels. 

Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

