Latest Fitbit update brings revamped stress management section to users

After rolling out its recent update, Fitbit has introduced a number of new and improved features to its portfolio of the best fitness trackers and best smartwatches. The update emphasises wellness management, introducing advanced tools for stress tracking and mindfulness, enabling users to better monitor and improve their overall wellbeing.

The update comes just weeks after Huawei unveiled its new health monitoring system, known as TruSense. Both developments highlight the continuous innovation taking place in the wellness industry, particularly from two well-established brands.

At the time of writing, only Android users have reported seeing the new pages, but the changes are gradually rolling out to others. You can download version 4.26.1 of the Fitbit app now.

The Stress Management section has now been divided into two new pages. The first, Body Responses & Moods, displays metrics such as stress response minutes and the timing of those responses. The second, Stress Management Score, shows your daily or average score, assessing contributing factors such as activity and sleep. Users have also reported new insights, such as how meditation has an effect on heart rate levels.