Flip it real good: Emma’s new pillow lets you change its firmness by flipping it over

QUICK SUMMARY
Emma has launched its new 2-in-1 pillow that's firm on one side and soft on the other, so you can flip it over to ‘choose your snooze’.
The Emma Original Hybrid Pillow is available to buy now for £85 – and it’s already on sale!
Emma has just launched its new Original Hybrid Pillow, its most customisable pillow yet. Made from premium memory foam and polyester materials, Emma’s new 2-in-1 pillow allows you to change the firmness of your pillow, simply by flipping it over.
Completing Emma’s line-up of the best pillows, the new Original Hybrid Pillow has taken a leaf out of Eve Sleep’s book to offer an adjustable sleep solution. Earlier this year, Eve Sleep introduced its Wunderflip collection which allows you to adjust your mattress’ firmness by flipping it over.
Emma has done something similar with its Emma Original Hybrid Pillow. The 2-in-1 hybrid pillow is firm on one side and soft on the other, so you can ‘choose your snooze’ by flipping over the pillow. With its hybrid construction, the firm side of the pillow is made from foam while the soft side is made from polyester microfibers.
Similar to the make-up of the best memory foam mattresses, the Emma Original Hybrid Pillow uses visco foam for the firmer side of the pillow. The foam layer is removable and adds extra height and plushness for better neck support and comfort. Despite its additional firmness, the foam layer is cushioning for the face and isn’t too harsh on the body.
Alongside its soft polyester side, the Emma Original Hybrid Pillow has a padded cover that’s made of 100% micro-elastic materials. The material gives the pillow a soft and silky feel, and it enhances its breathability to leave you feeling cool throughout the night.
Aside from its luxurious materials and breathability, the Emma Original Hybrid Pillow is also incredibly supportive and suits all sleeping positions. Depending on your sleep style, the Emma Original Hybrid Pillow can cater to back, side and front sleepers to keep the spine aligned and leave the head and neck feeling comfortable and without any aches, pains and strains.
The Emma Original Hybrid Pillow is available to buy now on the Emma website for £85. As of writing, the new pillow has a 30% price cut, taking it down to £59.50. It’s not currently available on the US website, but Emma US has its own collection of pillows and bedding.
