Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better – but expert opinions are divided

In the quest for better sleep, I have tried plenty of sleep hacks, from the military method to the Sleepy Girl mocktail. Most of the sleep hacks I’ve found have come from everyone’s favourite social media site, TikTok – but this latest viral TikTok sleep hack has experts divided on whether it actually works or not.
Tiktok sleep hacks are insanely popular but they do vary in effectiveness. One thing that is widely agreed upon by sleep experts is that eating or drinking certain foods can help you sleep better – see these 8 foods to eat for a good night’s sleep and 4 to avoid for more details.
But the latest fruit that’s being recommended for good sleep has split opinions. So what is it? And can it actually help you sleep?
P.S. A surefire way to get a good night’s sleep is by upgrading to the best mattress.
What is the TikTok avocado sleep hack?
The fruit in question is the (not so) humble avocado – and before you say anything, yes, an avocado is a fruit, not a vegetable. In a TikTok video from user shredded_sages, he shared that eating an avocado before bed helps him sleep. His reason for this is because avocados are rich in magnesium which can help you fall asleep quickly and sleep more deeply.
Can eating a whole avocado for bed help you sleep better? The answer is yes and no. Avocado is regarded as a superfood, as it’s packed with many different vitamins and minerals which can lead to great health benefits, including regulating blood pressure, reducing cholesterol, improving digestion and protecting the eyes. Avocados have also been found to help with sleep, although the results do vary.
As reported by Sleepopolis, a study funded by the Hass Avocado Board asked 500 people to eat an avocado every day for six months, while another 500 people followed their normal diet and were limited to eating two avocados a month. The results found that those who ate an avocado daily saw higher sleep quality scores than those who didn’t.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
@shredded_sages ♬ original sound - ShreddedSages
Alongside these fairly impressive results, bedding experts from Saatva stated that the magnesium and potassium within avocados are associated with better sleep and can help you feel relaxed, while improving your sleep quality and ability to fall asleep. But while this is all pretty positive, how about the negatives?
According to Rex Isap, sleep expert at Happy Beds, he notes that the hack isn’t necessarily wrong but it’s highly unlikely to have that much of a dramatic effect. “It can take up to six weeks of regular magnesium intake to see a notable difference in your sleep… to see an actual difference in your sleep, you would need to eat avocados consistently for a number of months.”
So, while avocados have been linked to improved sleep, it’s going to take a lot of consistently eating one every night for several weeks for you to notice a difference. Instead, it’s best to stick to your normal sleep schedule and practice the rules of good sleep hygiene.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
When it comes to EVs, buttons are better than touchscreens – and this car proves it
Living with a Genesis GV60 proves how buttons are best
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx bring the action in new Netflix movie trailer
Back in Action promises silly fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I tried the Therabody SleepMask and have never felt so relaxed
Therabody’s new SleepMask massages the eyes and promises better sleep
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Best Christmas gifts 2024: wellness, fragrances, grooming and more
If you're struggling to find the perfect gift, you've come to the right place
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
DreamCloud pillow review: great memory foam for side and back sleepers
I tried the DreamCloud pillow with shredded memory foam interior to find out if it could help me sleep soundly...
By Emily Peck Published
-
Best sex toy Christmas gifts 2024: toys for him, her, them and couples
Spice up festivities and spread joy and cheer this year with our guide to gifting sexual wellness
By Katie Nicholls Last updated
-
Philips SmartSleep Wake Up Light review: the most enjoyable way to wake up in the morning
The Philips SmartSleep wake up light exceeds expectations – but you might want a newer edition
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Oura expert reveals 4 tips to manage stress for International Stress Awareness Week
Oura reveals how to manage your stress levels and why not all stress is bad
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutritionist reveals top 5 foods you should eat to fight the winter blues
How many of these are included in your diet?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
7 tips to help you sleep with a blocked nose
Tackle the cold and flu season with these helpful sleep tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published