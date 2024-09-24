7 fruits and vegetables to help your skin glow this autumn

As much as we all hate to admit it, it's no secret that the autumn months bring cooler weather and a drop in humidity. Whilst this can be a good thing, especially if you enjoy autumn gardening, it's a slightly different story when it comes to our skin.

Cold and dry air can leave the skin feeling dehydrated, especially when the correct skincare products aren't being used. To find out more, I spoke to Anastasiia Kaliga, an expert nutritionist and biologist at Luvly, who shared the top seven fruits and vegetables to prevent autumnal skin-related issues.

1. Spinach

Spinach is a superfood, meaning it's full of vitamin A and vitamin C. These help strengthen your immune system and support collagen production, helping to keep you looking and feeling your best. Eat it raw, make a salad, steam it, or mix it into your hot dishes – but don’t overdo it. The hotter it gets, the more nutrients it loses.

2. Cranberries

Cranberries are a staple food in the skincare community for their high antioxidant content, which prevents skin damage and slows the ageing process. They're also anti-inflammatory, helping to reduce redness and irritation when your skin is feeling worse for wear.

3. Kiwi

Containing high doses of vitamins E and C, Kiwi is one of the most effective fruits in the fight for youthful skin. They're also known to be one of the best fruits to eat before bed for a restful night's sleep, which will also contribute to a glowing complexion.

4. Avocado

There’s a reason why avocado oil is so commonly used in creams, serums and lotions. It’s antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, meaning it keeps your skin smooth, strong and healthy. A dose of avocado in your diet can therefore have the same effect.

5. Greens

Leafy greens cleanse the intestines by aiding digestion and reducing food stagnation – both of which can be costly on the condition of your skin. Rich in essential vitamins, minerals and trace elements, they're great for combatting inflammation, clearing up your complexion and supporting your overall skin health.

6. Broccoli

As a brilliant source of vitamin K, broccoli is your secret weapon against skin damage. Supporting collagen fibre production and improving the metabolism of connective tissue cells, it helps reduce signs of ageing, lending a helping hand to your skincare routine.

7. Pumpkin

When it comes to skincare, pumpkins are more trick than treat. Its high antioxidant content protects cells against damage, but skin health isn’t all it’s good for. It's rich in beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A in the body, supporting your vision and immune system. Likewise, its potassium content promotes heart health, and magnesium aids your muscles. It's also a great source of fibre, which supports digestion.

