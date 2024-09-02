Gardening jobs for September: 10 tasks to prepare your garden for autumn

Not only have temperatures dropped this week, but a rather terrifying thunderstorm seemed to appear across most of the UK yesterday. If that doesn't scream the end of the summer, I don't know what will. However, a bit of rain and thunder doesn't mean you have to stop working on the garden...

Yesterday marked the 1st September, meaning it's time for us to go through the top 10 garden tasks for this month. I've already covered the gardening jobs for August, and check out my latest review of the Bosch Fontus 18V outdoor pressure washer if you're interested in that.

As always, I've been speaking to Craig Wilson, Co-founder and Director of Gardeners Dream. He's been sharing his advice for September gardening, and these are the top 10 tasks he recommended this month.

Garden maintenance

1. Start on winter prep

If you want to give yourself a head start, it's a good time to start prepping for winter. Set up compost bins for garden waste to make leaf mould, and you can also start purchasing your fleecing, ready to wrap and protect and frost-sensitive plants through the colder months.

As we begin to see a lot more rain, set up and install waterbutts to collect rainwater. These can be used to water plants, and you can save money on your water bills at the same time. We’ve also seen an increase in wind over the last couple of weeks, so it's worth checking and installing ties and plant supports to protect from any heavy winds we experience over the coming months.

If you have ponds, install a mesh over the top to stop leaves and other garden debris from landing in there, saving you from netting it almost daily as leaves begin to fall.

Fruit and vegetables

2. Plant your hardy greens

If you want to be able to harvest greens throughout the winter, then now is the right time to start planting hardy varieties such as kale, pak-choi and mustard, ready for those winter salads!

3. Save your pumpkins from rotting before halloween

As your pumpkins grow in size, it is a good time to raise them off the ground, this is to prevent them from rotting. Whether you plan on eating them or carving them for spooky season, raising them off the ground and placing them on a piece of wood will keep them from going bad.

4. Pot up your herbs for winter cooking

Before the temperatures drop and the frosts begin, September is the perfect time to pot up some herbs such as parsley, chives and coriander, ready for cosy winter recipes. Once potted, place them on a sunny window ledge for fresh herbs all winter long.

Flowers, plants and shrubs

5. Harvest seeds

This month is a good time to get out in the garden to harvest ripe seeds from all of your favourite flowers, ready to plant them in spring. All you need to do is store them in envelopes and keep them in a cool dry place. Don’t forget to label time too!

6. Trim hedges

Trimming your hedges before the temperatures drop is a good idea, as this will keep them looking neat and tidy through autumn and winter, as they won't put on much new growth throughout the colder months. It is also a much nicer job to do whilst the weather is still relatively dry!

7. Plant spring bulbs

As we move into Autumn, it’s time to plant spring flowering bulbs such as daffodils and bluebells. Plant them in borders or pots for colourful spring blooms.



8. Plant shrubs and trees

Whilst the hottest days are past us, planting shrubs and trees now will allow the roots to establish and grow before the first frosts and ultimately will result in an amazing display come spring.

Lawn care

9. Start raking your lawn

For your lawn to remain healthy throughout autumn and winter, it needs to be able to breathe properly, as well as take in enough water, oxygen and sunlight. So, as soon as you start to notice leaves falling, make sure to rake them away regularly, as leaving them to build up will starve your lawn of all of the things it needs to survive.

Thick layers of damp leaves also make the perfect breeding grounds for pests, allowing them to thrive and cause damage to your lawn, by spreading diseases and leaving brown patches of dead grass that you will have to repair come springtime.

10. Prepare your lawn for autumn/winter

As the nice weather starts to taper off and we begin to see an increased level of rainfall, our lawns are in danger of waterlogging. So, before the picks up, this month is a good time for some precautionary measures. To avoid waterlogging or soil compaction, you will need to aerate your lawn by poking holes into it with a garden fork or a scarifier.

