Vax launches new HomePro cordless vacuum range with four models to choose from

VAX has unveiled its most advanced cordless vacuum range yet – the VAX HomePro. Combining powerful suction with user-friendly features, the range is designed to tackle every type of floor surface with minimal effort.

The lineup includes four versatile models, ensuring there’s a perfect match for every home and lifestyle. We haven't seen a product launch from VAX in a while, so the brand's return is an exciting development for anyone seeking one of the best vacuum cleaners.

The VAX HomePro range is available now on the official VAX website, with prices starting at £279.99. Most features match across each model, with the varying tool accessories being the reason behind the difference in price.

Each model combines a range of sought after features, including new VAX HairWrap Resist, which prevents all types of hair from tangling in the brush roll. The range also features new FlexiClean technology and floorhead LEDs, both of which are something we've been seeing a lot in recent vacuum cleaner launches.

The models also boast a smartly designed 0.7-litre bin that enables mess-free dirt disposal with a single motion, making it especially beneficial for allergy sufferers. This is further supported by an advanced two-stage filtration system, ensuring cleaner air in your home.

Users can effortlessly switch to handheld mode and utilise a range of included tools – perfect for cleaning everything from carpets and hard floors to stairs, upholstery, pet beds and car interiors. Powered by a removable VAX ONEPWR battery, these vacuums deliver up to 45 minutes of runtime, giving you ample time to thoroughly clean every corner of your home.