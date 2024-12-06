Ultenic launches Lite version of its T10 robot vacuum – and it might be better than the original

QUICK SUMMARY Ultenic has launched a Lite version of its popular T10 robot vacuum cleaner with mop. The Ultenic T10 Lite has a thinner design so the robot can reach underneath furniture for a deeper clean.

Ultenic has just released a Lite version of its popular T10 robot vacuum cleaner and mop – and it might be better than the original. The new Ultenic T10 Lite has a thinner size than its predecessor to get into hard-to-reach areas for a deeper clean. Despite its smaller size, it’s still packed with great cleaning features, and its price isn’t half bad either.

Compared to brands like Dyson, Hoover and Shark, Ultenic is definitely the new kid on the vacuum block. Ultenic launched back in 2021, and it quickly became one of T3’s favourite vacuum cleaner brands, specialising in cordless and robot vacuum cleaners .

Ultenic currently has four robot vacuums under its belt, including the T10 collection which features the T10 Pro, Elite and now the Lite. We rated the T10 highly in our Ultenic T10 review , and were most impressed by its vacuum and mop functionalities, as well as its low maintenance base. But the size of the T10 was a bit of a drawback, as our reviewer found it to be quite chunky.

It seems like Ultenic has taken this criticism on board with its new Ultenic T10 Lite . The smaller version of its T10 robot vacuum and mop combo, the Ultenic T10 Lite has a 9cm thin body that allows the robot to easily get into hard-to-reach areas, particularly underneath sofas, chairs, beds and other furniture.

Aside from having smaller measurements to the original, the Ultenic T10 Lite has a smaller capacity of 2-litres for the robot and 3-litres for the auto-empty base and docking station. Apart from having its size shrunk, the base is still impressive with its self-empty features, built-in UV light and HEPA filters which allows it to collect dirt, dust and other debris while sealing the pollutants and eliminating manual emptying.

(Image credit: Ultenic)

The cleaning performance of the Ultenic T10 Lite is still as impressive as before. It has a powerful 5000Pa suction that works on all floor types, and it has a carpet auto-boost feature to increase the power for more indepth cleaning once it detects the floor change. The integrated mop also makes the Ultenic T10 Lite great for dry and wet cleaning, and it has a runtime of up to 180 minutes.

As expected with a robot vacuum cleaner, the Ultenic T10 Lite has plenty of smart features under its lid. It has three ground detection sensors that automatically switches suction power, and you can personalise your cleaning modes and schedules for specific rooms and floor types.

One issue our reviewer had with the original T10 was its set-up was a little tricky, but the Ultenic T10 Lite has new LiDAR navigation which can map your home in just 15 minutes. It also uses a grid system to cover every part of your home, and it’s compatible with Alexa and the Ultenic app for hands-free and voice-controlled use.