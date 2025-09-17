This cordless vacuum is already budget-friendly – and now it’s under £120 on Amazon

It’s no secret that the best cordless vacuums can set you back a small fortune, especially if you’re eyeing one with all the bells and whistles. It’s almost too easy to spend close to £800 on the latest Dyson (no judgement if you do) but the good news is… you really don’t have to.

As I spend a lot of my time testing the newest vacuums on the market, I make it my mission to keep an eye out for ones that score highly in reviews and don’t blow the budget.

One brand that keeps nailing that balance is Ultenic. Over the years I’ve tested three of Ultenic’s cordless vacuums, and whilst my first love will always be the U12 Vesla, there’s a newer one that’s impressed me just as much – and right now, it happens to be on offer.

The U16 Flex steps up from its predecessor by bringing a stronger motor, a better battery and useful flex tech so you can bend the wand to get under furniture more easily. It also retains the features I loved from the U12 Vesla, including the 1-litre dust bin, the green LED brush and the lightweight feel so it's not a pain to haul around.

At this price point, you get an impressive bundle of power, usability and everyday convenience. If you want good suction, flexibility and solid overall performance, this deal's a winner.

Check out my full review of the U16 Flex to find out more.