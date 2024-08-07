This cordless vacuum cleaner brand won a T3 Award, and it's just released a new upgraded version

QUICK SUMMARY
Ultenic has today announced the launch of its brand new cordless vacuum to the UK market, the U12 Flex. The release comes after the huge success of its predecessor, the U12 Vesla.
Featuring high suction power, GreenEye technology, an advanced flexible wand and an intuitive digital display, the U16 Flex is available on Amazon with an RRP of £199.99. We're not sure when it'll launch in other countries, nor what pricing it'll have.
After the success of its U12 Vesla, a cordless vac that won our Highly Commended award in the T3 Awards 2024, Ultenic has today announced the launch of the U16 Flex Cordless Vacuum to the UK market.
Featuring 550W high power, GreenEye technology, an advanced flexible wand and an intuitive digital display, the U16 Flex is brand's best vacuum cleaner yet. It has a slightly different look to the U12 Vesla, sporting a red body with purple and grey accents, but its flexible wand is the scene stealer on this occasion. We've not seen this design on an Ultenic vacuum cleaner before.
The U16 Flex is available on Amazon with an RRP of £199.99. However, there's a £30 voucher available, taking it down to £169.99. We're not entirely sure when the U16 Flex will be available in other countries, but we'll update this page when it is.
Equipped with a 550W high power, the U16 Flex provides suction up to 45Kpa and there are three different speed modes to meet its user's daily needs. Powering up is a one-button operation, and the dashboard-inspired digital display shows its battery status, brush clogging, air duct blockage, light on/off and the selected cleaning mode.
Powered by eight high-density lithium batteries, the U16 Flex promises up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning. if desired, the U16’s charging wall mount has a built-in charging capability and provides storage for its attachments.
The U16 Flex's advanced flexible wand makes cleaning even easier, especially for those with back or knee issues. As mentioned, we haven't see this feature in an Ultenic model before, but it has been recently showcased in Tefal's new vacuum cleaner range. That being said, the cheapest vac in the Tefal Flex range is £200 more expensive than the U16 Flex, so it's great to see in such an affordable model.
Featuring a six-layer filtration system, the vacuum guarantees pure, clean air and filters out microscopic particles and pet dander. The U16 Flex also features a spacious 1L dust cup designed to accommodate more dust, debris, and pet hair to eliminate the need for frequent emptying.
