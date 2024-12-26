The popular Henry cordless vacuum cleaner is £100 off in this Boxing Day deal

It’s hard to think about the best vacuum cleaners without picturing the iconic Henry Vacuum Cleaner. Known for its reliability, powerful suction and unmistakable cheeky smile, Henry has earned its place as a household favourite worldwide. However, what many might not know, is that Henry has entered the cordless vacuum game.

In 2022, Numatic introduced the Henry Quick, a cordless stick vacuum featuring disposable bags for mess-free emptying. The reception was incredible, and the brand followed up with the Henry Quick Pet in 2023, designed specifically for tackling pet hair and fluff.

Now that the best Boxing Day deals have arrived, we've noticed that the Henry Quick Pet is currently reduced by a huge £100 on Amazon. If you weren’t tempted before, this offer might just change your mind!

The Henry Quick comes with a range of tools, such as a crevice tool and a combination floor head, ensuring you can tackle different surfaces and hard-to-reach areas with ease.

As mentioned, one of its standout features is the use of disposable pods instead of traditional dust bins. These pods ensure mess-free emptying, as all the collected dirt is sealed inside, making it ideal for allergy sufferers or those who prefer a cleaner disposal process.