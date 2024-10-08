The Eufy Omni S1 Pro changed my mind about robot vacuums, and it's just had a huge price cut for Prime Day

If you've read any of my previous reviews, you'll know that I'm not particularly enamoured with the best robot vacuum cleaners. I find that they often cause more hassle than they're worth, and don't even get me started on Derek's dog-poo-carpet incident.

However, it wasn't until I recently came across the new Eufy Omni S1 Pro that my opinion was entirely changed. I fell in love with its impressive cleaning technologies and automatic maintenance features, and despite it having a rather high price point, I can confidently say it's the best robot vacuum cleaner I've used so far.

I've also noticed that's currently reduced by a whopping £400 in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Take a look below:

Eufy Omni S1 Pro: was £1,499, now £1,099 at Amazon (save £400)

After achieving an impressive four stars in T3's full review, we were extremely excited to see the Eufy Omni S1 Pro included in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Grab yours whilst it's £400 off.

There's no denying that the Eufy Omni S1 Pro is a premium robot vacuum and mop, but its 8,000 Pa suction power, automatic maintenance system and advanced mapping tech means it delivers an excellent cleaning performance. I personally loved its 3D MatrixEye Depth Perception, a system that allowed it to detect and move around obstacles successfully.

This is also the cheapest the Omni S1 Pro has ever been, which is pretty impressive for such a new model. Check out my Eufy Omni S1 Pro full review to find out more.