Save up to £150 on vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and mops in Shark's summer sale

Taking place a few weeks ago, Amazon Prime Day saw an impressive amount of the best vacuum cleaners reduced in price. Many people were able to get their hands on a bargain, but if you missed out on these deals, don't worry. Shark has just launched its summer sale event, helping you save hundreds of pounds on its award-winning range of floorcare and cleaning products.

Shop the Shark sale here

In the Shark sale, shoppers can save up to £150 on Shark’s popular upright, cordless, cylinder and handheld vacuum cleaners, as well as carpet cleaners and air purifiers. Vacuum cleaners can be a little expensive, so if you’re looking for a new cleaning set-up or a replacement for your old vacuum, the Shark sale is the perfect place to look.

At T3, we’ve tested and reviewed many vacuum cleaners in our time and have found Shark to have some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners and best handheld vacuum cleaners in its repertoire. Overall, Shark vacuums and home cleaning products are high quality, reliable and there are plenty of options for you to choose from.

To help you find the best offers from the Shark sale, we’ve rounded up the best deals you can shop right now – keep reading for all the details.

Vacuum cleaners

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [Double Battery] [IZ420UKT]: was £499.99, now £299.99 at Shark (save £140)

Tired of removing tangled hair from your brush-roll? This cordless vac removes long, short and pet hair from the brush-roll as you clean so you don't have to. Its two removable battery packs even provides up to two hours of run-time.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner [IW1511UK]: was £349.99, now £119.99 at Shark (save £230)

The Shark Detect Pro has four deep-cleaning technologies that detect and react to their surroundings, tracking down every hidden mess in your home.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Pet Vacuum [NZ690UK]: was £269.99, now £169.99 at Shark (save £100)

This cordless model will vacuum your whole home in total comfort, from stairs to sofas and soft furnishings – you can even reach curtains, ceilings and light fittings with the wand.

Shark Classic Anti Hair Wrap Upright Pet Vacuum [NZ801UKT]: was £299.99, now £179.00 at Shark (save £120)

Purposefully designed for homes with pets, let this powerful, high performance upright change the way you clean for the better.

Shark Classic Upright Vacuum [NV602UK]: was £199.99, now £149 at Shark (save £50)

If you’re looking for a lightweight, powerful corded vacuum cleaner that effortlessly tackles carpets, hard floors and even stairs and soft furnishings, look no further the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Cordless Vacuum [Single Battery] [IZ400UK]: was £399.99, now £249.99 at Shark (save £150

This exclusive cordless vacuum from the Shark Stratos collection is one of Shark’s best-selling models. It removes hair from the brush-roll so you don’t have to, and picks up 50% more dirt with Clean Sense IQ.

Shark Classic Handheld Pet Vacuum [CH950UKT]: was £79.99, now £59.99 at Shark (save £20)

This is the UK’s best-selling cordless handheld vacuum cleaner, and it includes three handy accessories designed for fast, easy cleaning.

Shark Premium Handheld Vacuum [WV270UK]: was £179.99, now £129.99 at Shark (save £50)

Discover the next generation of quick clean-ups with the powerful Shark WandVac 2.0, engineered with a high-efficiency motor to deliver more power and more suction.

Air purifiers

Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier [HP150UK]: was £249.99, now £199.99 at Shark (save £50)

The Shark NeverChange5 is a powerful air purifier that monitors air quality and automatically reacts. There's also no need to replace the filter for up to 5 years, allowing users to save up to £200 in filter replacement costs.

Shark HEPA Air Purifier 3-in-1 [HC450UK]: was £349.99, now £249.99 at Shark (save £100)

The Shark HEPA Air Purifier 3-in-1 has three modes: Purified Air, Purified Heat and Purified Fan. It maintains your ideal temperature whilst using Clean Sense IQ to track air quality and automatically adjust cleaning power.

Floor cleaners

Shark StainStriker Stain & Spot Cleaner [PX200UK]: was £149.99, now £124.99 at Shark (save £25)

The Shark StainStriker is perfect for upholstery, stairs, carpet and cars, and it instantly removes stains and odours with 20x more stain striking power.