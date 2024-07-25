iRobot launches its most advanced robot vacuum cleaner yet with Matter support

iRobot debuts its new robot vacuum cleaner and mop with first-ever multifunction docking station

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max
iRobot has launched the new Roomba Combo 10 Max, its most advanced robot vacuum and mop to date. The new 2-in-1 vacuum-mop hybrid has enhanced DirtDetect technology and the brand’s first-ever multifunctional AutoWash Dock.

The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is available to pre-order now for £1,499 and UK customers can get £200 off if they order before August.

Leading robot vacuum technology brand, iRobot has just announced the new iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max, its most advanced robot vacuum cleaner and mop hybrid to date. The brand’s new flagship model has a 2-in-1 design and added intelligence for better detection and self-cleaning than ever before.

As more and more people have started to invest in the best robot vacuum cleaners, the models you can find today are incredibly advanced and packed full of smart features, just like the new iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max. The 2-in-1 vacuum-mop offers independent cleaning from the very start, including through its mapping, detection, cleaning performance and self-cleaning.

The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max has been engineered to powerfully vacuum and mop multiple floor types, thanks to its 4-Stage Cleaning System. The main vacuum has an Edge-Sweeping Brush and dual rubber brushes, which easily get into hard-to-reach areas like corners, to remove dirt, dust and other debris.

An exciting upgrade to the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is its Carpet Boost technology, which automatically increases suction on carpet for better pick-up, and keeps everything dry as it detects changes in flooring. With enhanced Dirt Detect technology, the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max can also pick up larger areas of dirt than its predecessors and easily tackles pet hair without the brushes getting tangled.

The most impressive new feature of the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is its AutoWash Dock, the brand’s first multifunctional docking and cleaning station. It automatically empties the vacuum, then refills and recharges the robot when it returns to the dock.

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max

The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max’s AutoWash Dock cleans and dries the mopping pads and self-cleans itself to prevent build-up, taking ‘independent cleaning’ to a whole new level. Speaking of mopping, the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max has a SmartScrub feature that mops back and forth using consistent pressure to get rid of tough stains.

To get started with the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max, it needs to map your home which it does via iRobot OS and PrecisionVision Navigation. After its mapping process, the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max recognises each room and avoids obstacles, while Dirt Detect uses the vacuum-mop’s camera to prioritise rooms that are dirtier than others.

But the ‘firsts’ don’t stop there, as the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is the brand’s first robot floor cleaner with Matter and Apple Home support. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants, so it can become part of your smart home ecosystem.

The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is available to pre-order on the iRobot website for £1,499. For UK customers who pre-order before August, iRobot is offering £200 off their order when they use the code INTRO10MAX.

