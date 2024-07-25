iRobot launches its most advanced robot vacuum cleaner yet with Matter support

QUICK SUMMARY
iRobot has launched the new Roomba Combo 10 Max, its most advanced robot vacuum and mop to date. The new 2-in-1 vacuum-mop hybrid has enhanced DirtDetect technology and the brand’s first-ever multifunctional AutoWash Dock.
The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is available to pre-order now for £1,499 and UK customers can get £200 off if they order before August.
Leading robot vacuum technology brand, iRobot has just announced the new iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max, its most advanced robot vacuum cleaner and mop hybrid to date. The brand’s new flagship model has a 2-in-1 design and added intelligence for better detection and self-cleaning than ever before.
As more and more people have started to invest in the best robot vacuum cleaners, the models you can find today are incredibly advanced and packed full of smart features, just like the new iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max. The 2-in-1 vacuum-mop offers independent cleaning from the very start, including through its mapping, detection, cleaning performance and self-cleaning.
The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max has been engineered to powerfully vacuum and mop multiple floor types, thanks to its 4-Stage Cleaning System. The main vacuum has an Edge-Sweeping Brush and dual rubber brushes, which easily get into hard-to-reach areas like corners, to remove dirt, dust and other debris.
An exciting upgrade to the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is its Carpet Boost technology, which automatically increases suction on carpet for better pick-up, and keeps everything dry as it detects changes in flooring. With enhanced Dirt Detect technology, the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max can also pick up larger areas of dirt than its predecessors and easily tackles pet hair without the brushes getting tangled.
The most impressive new feature of the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is its AutoWash Dock, the brand’s first multifunctional docking and cleaning station. It automatically empties the vacuum, then refills and recharges the robot when it returns to the dock.
The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max’s AutoWash Dock cleans and dries the mopping pads and self-cleans itself to prevent build-up, taking ‘independent cleaning’ to a whole new level. Speaking of mopping, the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max has a SmartScrub feature that mops back and forth using consistent pressure to get rid of tough stains.
To get started with the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max, it needs to map your home which it does via iRobot OS and PrecisionVision Navigation. After its mapping process, the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max recognises each room and avoids obstacles, while Dirt Detect uses the vacuum-mop’s camera to prioritise rooms that are dirtier than others.
But the ‘firsts’ don’t stop there, as the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is the brand’s first robot floor cleaner with Matter and Apple Home support. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants, so it can become part of your smart home ecosystem.
The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is available to pre-order on the iRobot website for £1,499. For UK customers who pre-order before August, iRobot is offering £200 off their order when they use the code INTRO10MAX.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
