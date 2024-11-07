Gtech launches new cordless vacuum cleaner that will 'never need maintenance'

Gtech has launched the new AirRAM 3, a cordless vacuum cleaner with a bunch of innovations. It features a self-propulsion system and clever self-cleaning filter, making it one of Gtech's most advanced models.

The Gtech AirRAM 3 is available to purchase now, and is priced at £399.99/$449.99.

Gtech has launched a brand new cordless vacuum cleaner, the Gtech AirRAM 3. It comes with more cleaning features than any of Gtech's previous vacuums, including self-propulsion and an eight level telescopic handle for increased manoeuvrability.

Gtech has also gone one step further by claiming the new model will never need any manual maintenance, something even the best cordless vacuum cleaners require. Whilst the self-cleaning filter is a valuable addition, occasional maintenance will still help to keep the AirRAM 3 at its best. A periodic brush bar check and dust bin rinse remain essential for maintaining optimal performance and prolonging the vacuum’s lifespan, making Gtech’s 'no maintenance' claim slightly optimistic.

The Gtech AirRAM 3 is priced at £399.99/$449.99 and is available to purchase from Gtech itself or Lakeland.

Gtech AirRAM 3

The Gtech AirRAM 3 also features a handy dual edge clean system, designed to remove dust and debris from tight spaces and corners. Its full width LED strip headlight also illuminates the way, exposing dust that's easily missed.

It's disappointing to see a smaller dust bin (0.8 litres) than usual and a limited 30-minute runtime, especially for its price point. However, there's certainly enough innovative features included to make it a worthwhile purchase.

