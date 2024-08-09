EZVIZ’s new robot vacuum-mop doubles as a security camera

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has launched the RS20 Pro robot vacuum cleaner and mop to the UK market. The RS20 Pro has an AI camera and detection which offers a professional clean, obstacle avoidance and can double as a security camera. The EZVIZ RS20 Pro is available to buy now for £799 at Amazon.

Leading smart home manufacturer, EZVIZ has just launched its new RS20 Pro robot vacuum cleaner and mop to the UK market. Dubbed as one of the smart robot vacuums available, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro can also double as a security camera, thanks to its AI and 1080p HD camera.

EZVIZ has become well known for its extensive collection of the best robot vacuum cleaners , but its robot-mop hybrids are the most impressive from the brand. Its newest robot-mop, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro has many new features that make it smarter than its predecessors, including hot water cleaning and hot air drying, and its AI camera, detection and obstacle avoidance.

The main reason why the EZVIZ RS20 Pro claims to be the smartest robot-mop on the market is due to its AI camera and detection. Using LDS LiDAR technology and a structured 3D laser, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro maps the layout of your home, detects carpeted and hard floor areas, and identifies more than 65 types of objects. This allows the EZVIZ RS20 Pro to clean all around your home while avoiding obstacles and drops.

Alongside its AI camera and detection, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro also offers indoor video monitoring with its 1080p HD camera. Double as a security camera , you can use the EZVIZ RS20 Pro via the EZVIZ app to check on your home while you’re away, and you can even initiate a ‘home patrolling task’ so you can see what’s happening around your home.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

For its vacuuming, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro has a 7200Pa suction power and a 3-in-1 brush system, including stainless steel cutting combs, that easily cut through human and pet hair to reduce tangling. The main brush works to remove dust, dirt and small debris, and the side brushes allow the EZVIZ RS20 Pro to get into hard-to-reach areas and auto-lift to reach small ledges in the home.

The mopping power of the EZVIZ RS20 Pro is arguably the most impressive part of the robot mop . With its multifunctional docking station, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro can auto-install its dual spinning mop pads that thoroughly cleans and removes stains from hardwood floors. After each cleaning job, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro automatically washes the mop pads with hot water and uses hot air to dry the mop.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

The docking station of the EZVIZ RS20 Pro also removes hair from the roller brush, refills its water tank and recharges its battery. Designed with ease in mind, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro takes care of everything for you, so you can sit back and let it do its job – all you need to do is remove the dirt bag every 120 days and occasionally refill the 5-litre water tank.

