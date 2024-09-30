Dreame's new wet and dry vacuum impresses with multiple intelligent cleaning features

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has launched its latest wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner, the H14 Pro. It comes with a bunch of innovative features, including 180° Lie-Flat Reach, Liquid Separation Motor and smart cleaning solution distribution. The H14 Pro is available to purchase via the Dreame UK Store for £599 or $699.99 in the US. It will be available on Amazon on 10th October 2024.

Known for manufacturing an array of innovative household appliances, Dreame has today announced the launch of the all-new H14 Pro wet and dry vacuum. It's the third wet and dry vacuum cleaner the brand has released, featuring a variety of impressive cleaning features that set it apart from its predecessors.

“We are bringing our 180° Lie-Flat Reach technology to the floor care market by introducing the H14 Pro, an all-rounder cordless vacuum with modern style, unparalleled cleaning performance, and innovative cleaning features,” said Sean Chen, Dreame’s General Manager of the South and West Europe Region.



The H14 Pro is available to purchase via the Dreame UK Store from today, and will be on Amazon from 10th October. It's priced at £599 or $699.99 in the US.

We've seen a surge in flex technology with recent cordless vacuum launches, but the Dreame H14 Pro takes maneuverability to a different level with its 180-degree flat design, offering even greater flexibility. The H14 Pro can also compress to a height of 14cm and boats an impressive run time of 40 minutes, allowing it to clean living spaces of up to 300m² without interruption.

Powered by a high-speed motor, the brush rotates an incredible 520 times per minute during wet vacuuming, ensuring any surface is thoroughly cleaned and streak-free. There's also an innovative Liquid Separation Motor which prevents the backflow of used water.

The H14 Pro uses 60°C hot water to remove stubborn stains, and the brush is also dried at 60°C to minimise the chance of odours and bacteria. Unlike a lot of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, there are two drying modes available, giving users the choice between drying the brush within five minutes or at a more leisurely (and quieter) pace.

