These air conditioner deals will help you beat the heat for less

While the UK doesn't really get extreme weather, it's also not particularly prepared for the weather it does get. A light snow causes chaos on the roads, some high winds and it might as well be a hurricane. But perhaps the most noticeable is when it gets hot, as our homes just aren't built for it.

Most homes in the British Isles don't have air conditioning, which is something that may surprise our American cousins. Granted, there's only a short window of the year when we need it, but when the mercury touches 30 degrees Celsius, even the best fans in the world seem to do little to help.

If, like me then you've seen the forecast and are looking for some instant relief in the form of ice-cold, conditioned air, a portable air conditioning unit is your answer. The beauty of these devices is that they can be moved from room to room, and put away in a cupboard or garage when not needed. The window attachments can seal most modern windows to pump that hot air out, and sometimes bring cooler air in.

For one of the best portable air conditioners, like the Meacocool MC series, you will be looking to pay around £500. However, there are plenty of cheaper brands on Amazon worth a look, and some are even discounted right now, making that cool splurge justified. Here are three to consider.

Euhomy 9000 BTU portable air conditioner: was £289.99 now £246.45 at Amazon Save 15% on the more powerful 9,000 BTU unit, which suggests use in rooms up to 25m sq. This also offers a dry mode to run as a dehumidifier and comes with window installation kit, remote and 24 hour timer.