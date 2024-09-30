Your broadband router could be in the wrong place, reveals Sky as it launches new customer service

Quick Summary Sky's managing director of connectivity, Amber Pine, has spoken to T3 about the importance of extra help when switching your broadband supplier. She also revealed that even after switching provider, customers need to be mindful of where to put their hub or router.

Sky has launched an incentive for new broadband customers that will help them with any questions and issues when switching from another provider, no matter the time, day or night.

The UK entertainment tech brand has introduced a full fibre 24/7 switching support service which provides answers to customer concerns during the transition process. It is part of Sky's package of services to help consumers move across, and is also one of the initiatives made as part of the UK's industry-wide One Touch Switch process that has recently been launched by Ofcom.

"If in that switch process you have any questions or concerns and want to know what's going on day or night, there's always a real person you can get in touch with," T3 was told by Sky's managing director of connectivity, Amber Pine.

However, once switched over, some customers could probably do with additional help going forward. Many of them suffer speed and connection issues that can be easily avoided.

As Pine continued, that could simply be because they are placing their broadband router in the wrong place: "People think that the hub and the access into the home is where it ends, but you need to be choiceful about where to put that hub – make sure it's ideally high up, and in the middle of the room. You need to literally think about a broadcast signal."

That's not always the case, though: "My mother-in-law will probably hate me saying this, but she put her's in a cupboard," she added.

"So, put it in a place where it can broadcast its signal as best it can. And think about extensions, areas where there are steel bars, funny nooks and crannies. You might need more extenders.

"Sky helps you work out where to place those to maximise your signal, as I'm sure other providers do, but it's important to map out those areas [yourself, too]. If you're taking business calls in a certain room, make sure you've got good coverage there."

Another thing that can help when considering how to get the best connectivity is full fibre to the home, but that's not always possible: "FTTP [fibre to the premises] is rolling out incredibly fast, but it's still only half the UK. The fastest we can get people on that the better. And for Sky that's even more important that for others, with Sky Glass and Sky Stream as connected products," revealed Pine.

"But I think every family's different. One size doesn't fit all."

So, if you are looking to switch to Sky Broadband and making use of its new switching services, it's also worth exploring the different plans – full fibre and otherwise.

The company has price plans and deals to suit multiple monthly budgets, with speeds running (on average) from 61 Mb/s to 900 Mb/s depending on the tier chosen. But remember, no matter which you choose or even if you opt for another provider, make sure you place your router sensibly for the best connection – not just in the most aesthetically-pleasing spot.

And especially not in a cupboard.