These hot smart home gadgets will give your pad a huge makeover – and there's not a thermostat in sight

Winter is here, the thermostat's turning clockwise, and with more of us spending our time indoors and away from the cold weather, now's the time to consider giving your home a lick of paint – not with a tin and brush, but with the latest smart home tech.

Our guide showcases the latest home upgrades, cleverly categorised by what you want to improve in your pad, whether it's getting a better night's sleep, boosting your home security, or improving your working-from-home space.

Included in issue #378 of T3 magazine, this feature was expertly curated with the help of the T3.com team.

DO THE CHORES

SAMSUNG BESPOKE AI FRONT-LOAD WASHING MACHINE SERIES 9

(Image credit: Samsung)

The latest Samsung Bespoke AI washing machine takes laundry from a chore to a bit of a flex. Its AI learns your washing habits, optimises cycles, and automatically adjusts water and detergent. The sleek design means it actually looks good in your home, and alongside its app control, it’s smart all over.

£1,099, samsung.com

LG STYLER S3BF STEAM CLOTHING CARE SYSTEM

(Image credit: LG)

Using steam and gentle motion, the LG Styler System refreshes clothes, reduces wrinkles and eliminates odours without a full wash. It’s perfect for suits, delicates or outfits you’ve worn once, and the sleek, slim design fits neatly into most spaces. A hi-tech, low-effort way to keep your wardrobe looking sharp day after day.

£1,899 lg.com

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PHILIPS PUREPROTECT 3200 SERIES

(Image credit: Philips)

The Philips PureProtect 3200 Series is a sleek, no-nonsense air purifier that quietly works overtime. With multi-layer filtration and smart sensors, it captures allergens and pollutants, adjusting its speed automatically for cleaner air around the clock. The intuitive display keeps you updated in real time, meaning you’ll hardly have to lift a finger.

£268, philips.co.uk

(Image credit: Future)

PANASONIC NNCD88

The Panasonic NN-CD88 isn’t just a microwave – it’s a multi-talented kitchen assistant. With its convection, air fryer, grill and inverter technology, it can do so much more than just reheat last night’s leftovers. It’s the kind of gadget that quietly levels up your everyday cooking without any fuss.

£379.99, panasonic.com

DYSON V16 PISTON ANIMAL SUBMARINE

Brand new and built to outperform any cordless vacuum you’ve owned, the V16 is a game-changer. Its powerful motor and smart bin compression tackle dirt with ease, while the upgraded Submarine 2.0 cleaner head uses hydration and extraction to lift spills from hard floors.

£899.99, dyson.co.uk

THREE THINGS EVERY SMART HOME OWNER NEEDS TO KNOW

KEEP CONNECTED

As you add more smart devices, your Wi-Fi will need to handle the load. A reliable broadband plan and mesh router can help avoid dead spots, keeping everything connected smoothly without interruptions.

START SIMPLE

If you’re new to smart homes, start with a single smart speaker or display. It acts as a central hub, letting you run and sync other devices with simple voice commands and controls.

PLAN STRATEGICALLY

Where you place cameras, sensors and speakers around your home will affect their performance as well as their usefulness. Make sure they cover key areas, and maintain strong Wi-Fi or network connectivity.

SMARTER SLEEP

TEMPUR PRO LUXE SMARTCOOL MATTRESS

(Image credit: Tempur)

Digital smart mattresses are still pretty rare, but if you’re ready to seriously upgrade your sleep, the Tempur Pro Luxe SmartCool is the one for you. It hugs your body just right, whilst the SmartCool cover keeps you comfortably cool during warmer nights. It’s a bit of an investment, but when it comes to better sleep, it’s completely worth it.

From £2,199, tempur.com

MANTA SOUND SLEEP MASK

(Image credit: Manta)

Drifting off has never been easier than with the Manta Sound Sleep Mask. Not only does it block out every last bit of light, its built-in speakers let you fall asleep to calming sounds or white noise without disturbing anyone else. Comfortable to wear and simple to use, it’s perfect for anyone who’s after a truly restful night.

£143, mantasleep.uk

XIAOMI MI SMART CLOCK

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Small in size but big on functionality, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock can easily replace much of what’s cluttering your bedside table. It tells the time, controls your lights, streams music, shows your calendar and keeps you updated on the weather – all with a few taps or simple voice commands.

£49.99, mi.com

(Image credit: Future)

GARMIN INDEX SLEEP MONITOR

This sleep monitor from Garmin doesn’t just tell you how long you slept – it digs deeper, tracking heart rate, sleep stages and overall patterns before sending its insights to your phone. Over time, you’ll spot trends and make tweaks to your routine, and we all know that if it’s got Garmin’s name on it, you can count on it being reliable.

£149.99, garmin.com

MOONBIRD

The Moonbird is a pocket-sized breathing coach designed to help you relax and drift off more easily. Expanding and contracting in your hand, it guides your breath in sync, calming your body and mind. With app support and biofeedback, it’s a clever, science-backed gadget for reducing stress and improving sleep naturally.

£159, moonbird.life

BATHROOM ACCESSORIES

AESOP RESURRECTION DUET

(Image credit: Aesop)

The Aesop Resurrection Duet has a luxurious formula that nourishes the hands and body, while its refreshing scent adds sophistication to any worktop or shower space.

£103, aesop.com

THE WHITE COMPANY SEAGRASS NESTED BASKETS

(Image credit: White Company)

These seagrass baskets are functional and beautiful. Lightweight, durable and natural, they’re perfect for tidying while adding a splash of style.

£35, thewhitecompany.com

MG & CO STRIPE SEAFOAM BATHMAT

(Image credit: MG & CO)

Plush, absorbent cushioning that quickly soaks up water and keeps your bathroom floor dry, while also providing a slip-resistant surface.

£50, matildagoad.com

DIGITAL DEFENDERS

AQARA DOORBELL CAMERA HUB G410

ACARA DOORBELL CAMERA HUB G410 (Image credit: Future)

The Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G4 is a 2-in-1 smart security upgrade you’ll wish you’d picked up sooner. It delivers sharp wide-angle video, two-way audio and AI facial recognition, while doubling as a hub to connect and streamline your entire Aqara smart home.

£130, aqara-shop.co.uk

REOLINK ELITE FLOODLIGHT WIFI SECURITY CAMERA

(Image credit: Reolink)

Designed to be a serious step up for home protection, this floodlight keeps every corner visible, day or night. With ultra-bright lights, high-res video, smart motion detection, two-way audio and app alerts, you’ll always know what’s happening. Tough and weatherproof, it’s security you can rely on.

£199.99, reolink.com

ERA PROTECT SMART FINGERPRINT DOOR LOCK HANDLE

(Image credit: ERA)

The ERA Protect smart lock makes getting into your home feel effortlessly cool. A quick fingerprint scan unlocks it instantly, or you can use a code, key or the ERA app to grant access. Stylish, secure and simple – it’s smart home security made easy.

£237.60, eraprotect.com

MÎNUT M3 SENSOR

(Image credit: Minut)

The Mînut M3 Sensor is a discreet all-in-one home monitor that tracks noise, motion, temperature and humidity – then pings your phone the moment something’s off. Whether you’re checking in on a rental, holiday home or your own place, it’s a simple way to stay in the know wherever you are.

£100, store.minut.com

SUPER SHED

JBL CHARGE 6

JBL charge 6 waterproof speaker (Image credit: Future)

The JBL Charge 6 delivers impressive sound in a tough, waterproof and dustproof package. With up to 20 hours of playtime and the ability to charge other devices, it’s a great companion for long projects or casual music to get you by.

£164.99, jbl.com

JACKERY EXPLORER 1000 V2 PORTABLE POWER STATION

(Image credit: Jackery)

A portable power station that feels like a home upgrade, the Jacker y Explorer 1000 v2 delivers an impressive capacity for everything from garden projects to emergency backup. With multiple AC and USB ports plus solar compatibility, it’ll turn your shed into a supersonic workspace.

£449, jackery.com

OLIGHT ARKFELD PRO

(Image credit: Olight)

The Olight Arkfeld Pro is a great sidekick to have, packing a powerful white light, green laser beam and UV in one slim design. Its magnetic build means it’s easy to position anywhere, making it a great tool for checking leaks, finding dropped screws or late-night DIY.

£99.99, olight.com

TP LINK TAPO T100 SMART MOTION SENSOR

(Image credit: TP Link)

The Tapo T100 can trigger lights or alarms whenever movement is detected, helping with security or convenience. Placing one in your shed will give you peace of mind, knowing the space is monitored without needing to be there all the time.

£17.99, tp-link.com

DESIGN MEETS TECH

PHILIPS HUE WALL WASHERS

(Image credit: Philips)

The Philips Hue Wall Washers are the ultimate mood-setters for your smart home. They splash your living room walls with rich, customisable colours, instantly transforming a plain space into something warm and inviting. You’ll have the best-looking house on the block in no time.

£299.99, philips-hue.com

AURA WALDEN HD FRAME

(Image credit: Aura)

Display your favourite memories in stunning detail with the Aura Walden HD Frame. Its crisp HD screen makes photos pop, whilst the app lets you add new ones from anywhere. With a clean, modern design, auto-dimming and unlimited cloud storage, it’s an effortless way to keep special moments on show.

£299, auraframes.co.uk

PURA 4 SMART HOME FRAGRANCE DIFFUSER

(Image credit: Pura)

If you want your home to smell amazing without lifting a finger, the Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser is a must-have. Using the app, you can set schedules, adjust scent strength or switch between two different fragrances. It’s sleek and mess-free, making it as stylish as it is nose-pleasing.

£49.99, pura.com

(Image credit: Future)

VITESY NATEDE SMART

The Vitesy Natede Smart cleans your air naturally, using a built-in plant and reusable filter to trap nasties while its sensors keep an eye on your home’s air quality, humidity and temperature. It blends seamlessly into modern spaces, combining sustainability, style and smart tech for a functional and beautiful home upgrade.

£179, vitesy.com

ROBERTS REVIVAL ISTREAM 3L

The Roberts Revival iStream 3L is where vintage charm meets modern streaming smarts. It keeps that iconic retro radio look, but inside you’ll find Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, internet radio and so much more. It’s a nostalgic piece that’s completely at home in the digital age.

£199.99, robertsradio.com

LIVING ROOM ACCESSORIES

NKUKU RAMPURA RATTAN SIDE TABLE

(Image credit: Nkuku)

Lightweight yet sturdy, this table is perfect for holding books or plants, bringing a cosy feel to your living area.

£180, nkuku.com

NEPTUNE RONA RUG

(Image credit: Neptune)

Classic Persian designs with a modern twist. Handwoven from jute, wool and cotton, the warm tones and tassels add texture and style.

£695, neptune.com

GRAHAM AND GREEN WHITE HEX LAMP WITH SHADE

(Image credit: Graham and Green)

With its striking hexagonal design and crisp white finish, this lamp adds a modern, sculptural touch in any room.

£69.95, grahamandgreen.co.uk

ALFRESCO UPGRADES

BIOLITE FIREPIT+ SMOKELESS PORTABLE FIRE PIT & GRILL

(Image credit: Biolite)

The BioLite FirePit+ gives you real flames without the usual smoky sting, using smart airflow technology you can control from your phone. Load it with wood for that campfire glow or charcoal for grilling, and it’ll leave you smelling like toasted marshmallows instead of a chimney.

£220, bioliteenergy.com

MEATER PRO

(Image credit: Meater)

A completely wireless meat thermometer that tracks your food from the inside out and sends updates to your phone. Whether it’s steaks on the grill or a slow smoke on the barbecue, you’ll nail the perfect cook without hovering over the flames.

£129, meater.com

GOVEE OUTDOOR WALL LIGHT

(Image credit: Govee)

Evenings outside deserve more than a dim porch light. This wall light creates instant atmosphere with adjustable colours, brightness and effects From a subtle amber glow for quiet dinners to vibrant washes for celebrations, it transforms any outdoor space effortlessly.

£169.99, govee.com

(Image credit: Future)

SONOS MOVE 2

Outdoor soirées deserve quality sound, and the Sonos Move 2 is the perfect solution. Built to survive weather tantrums, it’s a speaker that can also link seamlessly with your Sonos system inside, resulting in consistent, balanced audio that carries from your living room to the patio.

£899, sonos.com

SAGE SMART OVEN PIZZAIOLO PIZZA OVEN

Who needs Naples when this smart oven delivers wood-fired flavour at home? The Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo hits a blazing 400°C, giving you that perfectly charred crust in minutes. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, it’s the party trick that guarantees your friends will keep coming back for more.

£729.95, sageappliances.com

KITCHEN ACCESSORIES

PROCOOK NIHON X30 KNIFE SET

(Image credit: ProCook)

These knives strike the perfect balance between precision and durability. Its razor-sharp blades and comfortable handles will make slicing and dicing more satisfying than ever.

£69, procook.co.uk

SMEG KITCHEN SCALES

(Image credit: Smeg)

The Smeg Kitchen Scales keep things effortlessly simple. With precise measurements and a retro design, they make cooking and baking easy while complementing the rest of your kitchen.

£129.95, smeg.uk.com

WATERDROP LUCY FILTER CARAFE

(Image credit: Waterdrop)

Stay hydrated in style with the Waterdrop Lucy Filter Carafe. Its easy-fill top and effective filter keep your water tasting fresh while cutting down on single-use plastic.

£59.90, waterdrop.com

START YOUR DAY BETTER

GARMIN INDEX S2 SMART SCALE

Garmin S2 body weight scale (Image credit: Future)

Forget your average bathroom scales – this set tracks weight, body fat, BMI and more. The Garmin Index S2 syncs seamlessly with your phone, giving long-term insights to keep you on track. It’s a simple way to make fitness and wellness data easy to understand, right from the comfort of your home.

£129.99, garmin.com

OCLEAN X ULTRA 20 SMART SONIC ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH

(Image credit: Oclean)

This isn’t your average toothbrush. The Ultra 20 uses sonic vibrations, pressure sensors and app tracking to give a personalised clean. It monitors brushing habits, helps prevent gum damage, and even reminds you when it’s time to replace the head.

£199.99, oclean.com

GESKE AQUA-STREAM FACE CLEANSER

(Image credit: Geske)

The Geske Aqua-Stream uses water pressure and pulsation technology to deeply clean your pores, can adjust intensity for sensitive areas, and even connects to an app for personalised advice. It’s the perfect way to upgrade your skincare routine in a hi-tech way.

£54.95, geske.com

BRAUN SERIES 9 PRO+

(Image credit: Braun)

It’s not for everyone, of course, but the Braun Series 9 Pro+ is easily the most hi-tech grooming upgrade you can get today. It shaves faster, smoother and more gently thanks to intelligent sonic technology and adaptive cutting elements, while the smart Clean & Charge station keeps it hygienic and ready whenever you are.

£539.99, braunshop.co.uk

FOCUS BOOSTERS

EUFY SMART DISPLAY E10

Eufy smart display E10 (Image credit: Future)

The Eufy Smart Display E10 puts everything you need – video calls, calendar events, smart device control – right at your fingertips. Small in size but mighty in function, it’ll fit perfectly on your desk, blending in to any background. If you want to stay organised without hopping between apps, this gadget will make managing your day a whole lot easier.

£179, eufy.com

NANOLEAF PEGBOARD DESK DOCK

(Image credit: nanoleaf)

Whoever said desk gadgets have to be boring clearly hasn’t seen the Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock. It’s part organiser, part hi-tech hub – allowing you to charge your devices, keep essentials neatly in place, and put on a lighting show that makes your workspace as functional as it is futuristic.

£59.99, nanoleaf.me

WIZ SMART PLUG

(Image credit: Wiz)

Sometimes the simplest gadgets make the biggest difference. The Wiz Smart Plug makes everyday appliances smarter in minutes, allowing you to save energy and automate your home without any complicated setup. It’s one of those affordable upgrades that makes daily life just that bit easier.

£18, wizconnected.com

REMARKABLE PAPER PRO