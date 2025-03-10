Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lights have finally arrived in the US

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has launched three new Impress outdoor smart lights in the US and Canada. Previously available in Europe, these low-volt lights offer 1,180 lumens, 8W LED bulbs and app-based controls.

Philips Hue has just unveiled three new outdoor smart lights in the US and Canada. The Impress lineup includes a wider version of an older model, a new hardwired option, and a pedestal variant designed for lighting lower areas. Each light makes a great addition to any outdoor smart lighting setup just in time for the warmer months.

If these sound familiar, that's because they’ve been available in Europe for a while. Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, announced their North American launch earlier this year. It’s pretty standard for Philips Hue to roll out the best smart lights in Europe first before bringing them across the pond, so this release follows their usual pattern.

Prices start at $159.99, and all three lights are available now on the Philips Hue US online store and Amazon. If you're curious about how they perform, we've got reviews coming in the next few months, so keep an eye on T3 for our coverage.

Impress Wide Outdoor Wall Light (Image credit: Philips Hue)

The first product in the lineup is the hardwired Impress Outdoor Wall Light, priced at $159.99. A low-volt alternative to the original Impress wall light that required a Hue Outdoor Power Supply. It delivers white and colour ambiance lighting with 1,180 lumens of brightness and 8W LED bulbs that last around 25,000 hours.

The Impress Wide Outdoor Wall Light ($179.99) is essentially the same as the standard hardwired version, but slightly bigger for those who need a broader light spread.

Finally, the Impress Outdoor Pedestal Light ($189.99) is the priciest in the range, and also comes with a spike accessory to keep it securely in place in your garden.

Outdoor Pedestal Light (Image credit: Philips Hue)

