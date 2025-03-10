Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lights have finally arrived in the US
The Impress line is here
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue has launched three new Impress outdoor smart lights in the US and Canada. Previously available in Europe, these low-volt lights offer 1,180 lumens, 8W LED bulbs and app-based controls.
Philips Hue has just unveiled three new outdoor smart lights in the US and Canada. The Impress lineup includes a wider version of an older model, a new hardwired option, and a pedestal variant designed for lighting lower areas. Each light makes a great addition to any outdoor smart lighting setup just in time for the warmer months.
If these sound familiar, that's because they’ve been available in Europe for a while. Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, announced their North American launch earlier this year. It’s pretty standard for Philips Hue to roll out the best smart lights in Europe first before bringing them across the pond, so this release follows their usual pattern.
Prices start at $159.99, and all three lights are available now on the Philips Hue US online store and Amazon. If you're curious about how they perform, we've got reviews coming in the next few months, so keep an eye on T3 for our coverage.
The first product in the lineup is the hardwired Impress Outdoor Wall Light, priced at $159.99. A low-volt alternative to the original Impress wall light that required a Hue Outdoor Power Supply. It delivers white and colour ambiance lighting with 1,180 lumens of brightness and 8W LED bulbs that last around 25,000 hours.
The Impress Wide Outdoor Wall Light ($179.99) is essentially the same as the standard hardwired version, but slightly bigger for those who need a broader light spread.
Finally, the Impress Outdoor Pedestal Light ($189.99) is the priciest in the range, and also comes with a spike accessory to keep it securely in place in your garden.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Philips Hue issues new update for its Bridge – here's what you need to know
Yep...another one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue Lily Outdoor spotlight review: a smart lighting classic that seamlessly elevates your Hue setup
It may have launched over seven years ago, but you still can't go wrong
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Eve’s new smart light switch has dimmer controls and Matter compatibility
Eve launches first ever smart light switch with dimmer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue releases two app updates in the space of a month – what is going on?
The smart lighting brand has done it again
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue's new update will stop your smart lights from forgetting their last setting
If your Hue lights often revert to their default brightness, this update is for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Xiaomi takes on Philips Hue with its first Matter-enabled smart bulb
Xiaomi’s new smart LED bulb is coming... we hope
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Xiaomi's new ceiling smart light has a built-in radar sensor
It appeared on the brand's website today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Users can now create automations for their Secure system via the Philips Hue app
It's been a long time coming
By Lizzie Wilmot Published