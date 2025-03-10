Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lights have finally arrived in the US

The Impress line is here

Philips Hue Impress
Impress Outdoor Wall Light
(Image credit: Philips Hue)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Philips Hue has launched three new Impress outdoor smart lights in the US and Canada. Previously available in Europe, these low-volt lights offer 1,180 lumens, 8W LED bulbs and app-based controls.

Philips Hue has just unveiled three new outdoor smart lights in the US and Canada. The Impress lineup includes a wider version of an older model, a new hardwired option, and a pedestal variant designed for lighting lower areas. Each light makes a great addition to any outdoor smart lighting setup just in time for the warmer months.

If these sound familiar, that's because they’ve been available in Europe for a while. Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, announced their North American launch earlier this year. It’s pretty standard for Philips Hue to roll out the best smart lights in Europe first before bringing them across the pond, so this release follows their usual pattern.

Prices start at $159.99, and all three lights are available now on the Philips Hue US online store and Amazon. If you're curious about how they perform, we've got reviews coming in the next few months, so keep an eye on T3 for our coverage.

Philips Hue Impress

Impress Wide Outdoor Wall Light

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

The first product in the lineup is the hardwired Impress Outdoor Wall Light, priced at $159.99. A low-volt alternative to the original Impress wall light that required a Hue Outdoor Power Supply. It delivers white and colour ambiance lighting with 1,180 lumens of brightness and 8W LED bulbs that last around 25,000 hours.

The Impress Wide Outdoor Wall Light ($179.99) is essentially the same as the standard hardwired version, but slightly bigger for those who need a broader light spread.

Finally, the Impress Outdoor Pedestal Light ($189.99) is the priciest in the range, and also comes with a spike accessory to keep it securely in place in your garden.

Philips Hue Impress

Outdoor Pedestal Light

(Image credit: Philips Hue)
TOPICS
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸