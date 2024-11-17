I've never been too fussed about smart locks, but this tiny model has changed my mind

QUICK SUMMARY Level Home has expanded its smart home lineup with the new Level Lock+ (Matter), marketed as the world’s smallest and most advanced smart lock. First impressions reveal an impressive design, combining both style and functionality. Priced at $299 (around £250), it’s available in Matte Black and Satin Nickel finishes.

When it comes to the best smart locks, I have to admit I've never been overly interested. Don’t get me wrong, I love integrating new smart tech into my home, but smart locks have always taken a back seat. I usually stick to renter-friendly devices, and while several smart lock models are accessible for renters, they’ve often seemed like more trouble than they’re worth.

That said, I was excited to discover that Level Home has just launched its Level Lock+ (Matter), the world’s smallest and most advanced smart lock. Not only does its sleek design fit seamlessly with any home style, it's incredibly easy to install, has a number of access options and can integrate with major smart home systems.

If you've made it this far, you're probably just as intrigued as I am. Shall we find out a little more?

(Image credit: Level Home)

The new Level Lock+ (Matter) joins the brand's portfolio of smart locks that are exclusively designed to evolve continuously, bringing new features and enhancements directly to customers. Through firmware updates, the smart locks adapt to new technology and changing user needs – without requiring replacement.

At 62% smaller than other smart locks, the Level Lock+ (Matter) is the world's smallest model – all whilst maintaining a sleek, compact design. It’s also the first smart lock to support both Bluetooth and Matter simultaneously, enabling seamless connectivity across multiple platforms. With users increasingly relying on multiple ecosystems rather than a single platform, this high level of compatibility is a welcome addition.

However, the thing that excites me the most is the lock's multiple levels of access. While most smart locks offer only two or three access methods, the Level Lock+ (Matter) provides four. Through the app, users have complete control: they can share access with guests, enable auto-lock and unlock, view real-time activity history and set custom access controls. Additional access methods include optional Level Key Fobs, an add-on Level Keypad, and even a traditional physical key for versatility.

The Level Lock+ (Matter) has an RRP of $299 (around £250) on Level's online store, and will soon be available to buy on Level's Amazon store. It's currently exclusive to the US and we're not entirely sure when it'll reach other countries, but I'm secretly hoping it won't be too long. It's a goodun – that's for sure!