IMOU takes on eufy with its solar panel security camera that offers unlimited battery life

QUICK SUMMARY IMOU has launched its Cell PT smart battery powered pan and tilt outdoor camera to the UK market. The IMOU Cell PT security camera has impressive camera resolution, person detection and is available in a solar panel bundle for unlimited battery life.

Smart security brand, IMOU has just launched its Cell PT security camera for the UK market. The IMOU Cell PT pan and tilt outdoor camera comes with just the camera or in a solar panel bundle to offer 24/7 monitoring and an unlimited battery life.

Compared to the likes of eufy, Ring and Arlo who make some of the best security cameras on the market, IMOU isn’t as well known especially to UK customers. But IMOU is definitely a brand you’ll want to get to know, as not only are its security cameras relatively inexpensive, but they’re packed full of helpful features and are one of the few camera brands that don’t require a monthly subscription .

Now available in the UK, the IMOU Cell PT offers an impressive 2K QHD high resolution camera with 360° coverage, thanks to its pan and tilt design. It supports up to 355° pan and 90° tilt to fully capture every angle around your home without missing any details. It also has 3MP QHD video and night vision mode to capture video in full colour throughout the day and night.

At under £100 for the camera alone and under £110 for the solar panel bundle , the IMOU Cell PT is an affordable wire-free battery-powered model that has surprisingly good detection for its price. It has 360° auto tracking that detections motion and can distinguish between people and objects to minimise false alarms and unnecessary notifications.

(Image credit: IMOU)

With its detection algorithm, the IMOU Cell PT continuously tracks moving objects within the frame, and uses Active Deterrence features, including a 110dB siren and spotlights to deter potential intruders. Similar to a video doorbell , the IMOU Cell PT also has two-way talk so you can speak to people on your property, like delivery people or visitors.

IMOU has put a lot of effort into the camera’s battery life, as it has a 15,000mAh rechargeable battery that can last up to 360 days on one charge. There’s an option to buy the IMOU Cell PT with a solar panel which offers unlimited battery life and 24/7 monitoring, so you won’t have to worry about it cutting out.

As mentioned, the IMOU Cell PT doesn’t have a monthly fee but you can connect it to the IMOU app for regular notifications. The IMOU Cell PT is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has up to 256GB storage options.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors