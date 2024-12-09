IMOU takes on eufy with its solar panel security camera that offers unlimited battery life

QUICK SUMMARY
IMOU has launched its Cell PT smart battery powered pan and tilt outdoor camera to the UK market.
The IMOU Cell PT security camera has impressive camera resolution, person detection and is available in a solar panel bundle for unlimited battery life.
Smart security brand, IMOU has just launched its Cell PT security camera for the UK market. The IMOU Cell PT pan and tilt outdoor camera comes with just the camera or in a solar panel bundle to offer 24/7 monitoring and an unlimited battery life.
Compared to the likes of eufy, Ring and Arlo who make some of the best security cameras on the market, IMOU isn’t as well known especially to UK customers. But IMOU is definitely a brand you’ll want to get to know, as not only are its security cameras relatively inexpensive, but they’re packed full of helpful features and are one of the few camera brands that don’t require a monthly subscription.
Now available in the UK, the IMOU Cell PT offers an impressive 2K QHD high resolution camera with 360° coverage, thanks to its pan and tilt design. It supports up to 355° pan and 90° tilt to fully capture every angle around your home without missing any details. It also has 3MP QHD video and night vision mode to capture video in full colour throughout the day and night.
At under £100 for the camera alone and under £110 for the solar panel bundle, the IMOU Cell PT is an affordable wire-free battery-powered model that has surprisingly good detection for its price. It has 360° auto tracking that detections motion and can distinguish between people and objects to minimise false alarms and unnecessary notifications.
With its detection algorithm, the IMOU Cell PT continuously tracks moving objects within the frame, and uses Active Deterrence features, including a 110dB siren and spotlights to deter potential intruders. Similar to a video doorbell, the IMOU Cell PT also has two-way talk so you can speak to people on your property, like delivery people or visitors.
IMOU has put a lot of effort into the camera’s battery life, as it has a 15,000mAh rechargeable battery that can last up to 360 days on one charge. There’s an option to buy the IMOU Cell PT with a solar panel which offers unlimited battery life and 24/7 monitoring, so you won’t have to worry about it cutting out.
As mentioned, the IMOU Cell PT doesn’t have a monthly fee but you can connect it to the IMOU app for regular notifications. The IMOU Cell PT is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has up to 256GB storage options.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The IMOU Cell PT is available to buy at B&Q. There are two options available – one is just the camera for £99.99 and the other is the solar panel bundle which will set you back £109.99.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Apple TV's MLS coverage has been a huge success for one small(ish) reason
Apple's football coverage is thriving for one reason
By Sam Cross Published
-
Honor planning to shake up the foldable market with something rather different
The smartphone market could be about to get exciting if this Honor device is anything to go by
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Home’s ‘Help Me’ script is finally available and it’s made automations easier
Public Preview users can now use Gemini to make custom automations in Google Home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell review: a well-built video doorbell that ticks many boxes
This smart doorbell from Swann promises top-tier security with innovative features, but does it live up to the performance of well-established rivals like Ring?
By Lee Bell Published
-
Govee launches Tetris-inspired panel smart lights – the perfect Christmas gift for gamers
Govee’s Mini Panel Lights is what you need for your gaming set-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Swann’s latest security camera has the strongest Wi-Fi signal we’ve seen – and no subscription fees
The Swann MaxRange4K is solar-powered with 20 times the range of other wireless cameras
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Your old Nest Cams have finally been added to the Google Home app
Nest Cam IQ users can finally add their cameras to the Google Home app
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
AI-powered Google Nest upgrade simplifies finding familiar faces
Google Nest cameras getting huge AI upgrade, thanks to Gemini
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You'll never have a false alarm again with Aqara's new smart smoke detector
It's available to buy now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published