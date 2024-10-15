IMOU set to revolutionise home surveillance with Dual Lens security cameras, and they're surprisingly affordable

QUICK SUMMARY
IMOU has announced the launch of two brand new security cameras, the Ranger Dual and Cruiser Dual. Both cameras feature dual-lens technology and detection functionality, providing its user with enhanced protection.
Both cameras are available in 6MP and 10MP options, and are available from £59.99 at B&Q.
In a bid to set new standards for home surveillance, IMOU has impressed smart home enthusiasts with the launch of a new security cameras series. The collection includes one indoor and one outdoor camera, both of which are available in 6MP and 10MP options.
The IMOU Ranger Dual and Cruiser Dual offer an impressive range of features, including dual-lens technology, intelligent detection and seamless connectivity for enhanced protection. Both cameras are also surprisingly affordable, especially when compared to the best security cameras on the market.
The Ranger Dual (from £59.99) and Cruiser Dual (from £89.99) are available to purchase from B&Q, with other retailers expected to stock both cameras in the not too distant future.
The IMOU Ranger Dual provides homeowners with a 360-degree view of their living spaces through its dual lenses – a Fixed Lens and a Pan & Tilt Lens. The Fixed Lens offers an expansive field of view, while the Pan & Tilt Lens extends coverage with a 355° pan and 90° tilt, ensuring there are no blind spots.
The Ranger Dual's full-colour night vision delivers clear and vibrant footage in low-light conditions, and its detection features can distinguish between humans and pets. With two-way talk capabilities, the camera allows for real-time communication, and its privacy mode function prioritises its user's peace of mind.
The IMOU Cruiser Dual also combines a Fixed Lens and a Pan & Tilt Lens, offering independent monitoring from multiple angles. It's designed to perform in all weather conditions, with its IP66 weatherproof rating making it a reliable choice against the elements.
Its four-mode smart colour night vision ensures clarity even in complete darkness, and a built-in spotlight and 110dB security siren provide active deterrence against potential intruders. The camera also features a handy tracking feature, which automatically follows moving objects.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Both cameras offer seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, optional cloud service for remote access or local micro-SD card storage, meaning extra subscription costs aren't necessary.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
