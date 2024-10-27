Hoping to avoid trick-or-treaters? Ring's new Halloween feature is the perfect solution

QUICK SUMMARY
Ring and M&M's have partnered up to allow video doorbell users to greet visitors with a selection of Quick Replies from Red, M&M’S iconic spokescandy.
They'll be available for a limited amount of time, and can be set up via the Ring app.
Whether you celebrate Halloween or not, there's no denying that a bit of spooky fun can bring excitement to the season. From carving pumpkins to decorating your home, it’s a great way to embrace the festive spirit. However, when it comes to trick-or-treating, opinions are divided – some love the tradition, whilst others may prefer to avoid it altogether.
If you tend to lean more towards the latter, you may be dreading the inevitable knocks on the door. Sure, turning off the lights and taking down those Halloween decorations could signal you're not participating, but if you own a Ring doorbell, there's something even better you can do.
Ring has recently partnered up with M&M's, allowing users to set their video doorbell to greet visitors with a selection of Quick Replies from Red, M&M’S iconic spokescandy. This fun feature allows users to embrace the playful spirit of Halloween while keeping interactions light and playful – perfect for those who prefer to avoid face-to-face encounters. Ideal, right?
Quick Replies from Red on Ring Video Doorbell include:
“Hey it’s Red here, M&M’S spooks-candy. If you want that treat, then the trick’s on you. Shake like a skeleton and drop me a head, shoulders, knees and toes…Ok funny bones!...I’ll be right there.”
“Hey it’s Red here, M&M’S spooks-candy. How about a trick for your treat? Let’s see you ride an invisible broomstick like a pro....hahah, you’ve raised my spirits... I’m on my way.”
“Hey it’s Red here, M&M’S spooks-candy.. This Halloween the trick’s on you! If you want your treat you’re gonna have to boogie like a bat! … come on flap those wings....I’m on my way).”
Whilst it might not be the "keep moving...no candy here" response you were hoping for, there's no denying that these replies will come in handy for many. Who knows – Red might even frighten off the trick-or-treaters before you have to deal with them!
Check out Ring's instructions on how to set up the M&M’S Quick Replies in the Ring app.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
