Honeywell launches first Matter-enabled smart thermostat – and it’s surprisingly affordable

QUICK SUMMARY Honeywell Home has launched its latest smart thermostat at CES 2025. The Honeywell Home X2S smart thermostat supports Matter and is packed with energy-saving features.

If you’re looking to make the switch to a smart thermostat but don’t want to spend too much money, then you might be interested in the Honeywell Home X2S smart thermostat. Announced this week at CES 2025, Honeywell’s latest smart thermostat supports Matter, has energy-saving features and comes with a surprisingly affordable price tag.

CES 2025 has seen lots of smart home launches within the security camera and smart lock department. While smart thermostat releases are few and far between, the new release from Honeywell proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to start using smart devices to control and customise your heating.

The Honeywell Home X2S is the first smart thermostat from the brand to support Matter, so you can customise the temperature and check its statistics from any compatible ecosystems. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings, including their voice commands.

Alongside these ecosystems, the Honeywell Home X2S is also compatible with the Resideo First Alert app. The app unlocks more advanced smart thermostat features, including automatic away mode and energy management programmes to help you save extra money on your heating when you’re both in and out of the house.

(Image credit: Honeywell)

Easy to install, the Honeywell Home X2S can also help users understand their indoor air quality. It works to monitor the humidity of the room, and sets alerts, including an air filter replacement reminder to keep your heating and cooling running effectively.

In comparison to other smart thermostats, like Tado X or the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, the Honeywell Home X2S looks more like a traditional thermostat. Instead of a touchscreen, the Honeywell Home X2S has a simple display and buttons so you can still adjust it manually if you don’t want to use an app or ecosystem.

Despite its simple looks, the Honeywell Home X2S is surprisingly affordable. It might not be as high-tech as other offerings on the market, but if you’re looking for a beginner smart thermostat, the Honeywell Home X2S is a good choice.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Honeywell Home X2S smart thermostat is available at Honeywell and costs $79.99. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK.