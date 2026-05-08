Govee’s new floor lamps are here, so the original model is now nearly half price on Amazon
It's still a highly popular model
If you didn't know, Govee launched three new smart floor lamps yesterday after rumours began circulating earlier this year. Whilst the new models all look very impressive, it also means it’s easy to forget about the original model that helped put Govee’s floor lamps on the map in the first place.
Originally launched back in 2022, the Govee LED Floor Lamp quickly became a popular alternative to pricier options like the Philips Hue Signe, offering colourful ambient lighting at a much more approachable price point.
Now that the newer models have officially arrived though, the original has quietly received a huge discount on Amazon that’s definitely worth paying attention to.
Save £30 on Govee's original smart floor lamp before it disappears.
The lamp is available in three colours, although it’s the black version that’s currently had the biggest price drop. Like many of Govee’s smart lights, it allows users to customise individual lighting segments through the Govee Home app, creating animated multicolour effects across the length of the lamp rather than just displaying one static colour at a time. There’s also access to 16 million colours and 61 dynamic scene modes.
One of the standout features is still the music syncing mode, where the lamp reacts to audio and music by adjusting both brightness and colours to match the sound. It’s a feature Govee has become particularly well known for, and it still holds up surprisingly well a few years after launch.
If you’re currently upgrading your setup, don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best smart lights before you go.