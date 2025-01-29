Govee has upgraded its smart ceiling light, and it's a lot brighter than before

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has announced the Ceiling Light Pro, an upgraded version of its best-selling smart ceiling light. Unveiled at CES 2025, the new model offers 3,500 lumens of white light brightness, up from its predecessor’s 2,400 lumens. Pricing and release details remain unknown, but it’s expected to be similar to the £69.99/$69.99 launch price of the original 2024 model.

Govee has unveiled an upgraded version of its best-selling smart ceiling light, the Ceiling Light Pro. First showcased at CES 2025, the brand has now confirmed that the new model will be available for purchase soon, but an exact release date has yet to be announced.

The Ceiling Light Pro follows the original Govee Ceiling Light, which debuted in 2024, so it's interesting to see a new launch so soon after. The new model delivers up to 3500 lumens of white light, a substantial upgrade from its predecessor’s 2400-lumen peak brightness.

Whilst pricing details remain undisclosed, the original model launched at £69.99/ $69.99, so we expect the Ceiling Light Pro to be similarly priced based on Govee’s pricing trends.

The original Govee Ceiling Light (Image credit: Govee)

The upgraded model also features RGBICWW white and coloured lighting from two separate light sources – one directed downward to illuminate the room and another projecting onto the ceiling for a diffused glow.

Users can control the Ceiling Light Pro via the Govee Home app, choosing from over 70 preset scene modes. Additional features include voice command support, music sync modes, and dimmable brightness control. However, we're yet to know whether it's bigger or smaller than original model.