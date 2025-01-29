Govee has upgraded its smart ceiling light, and it's a lot brighter than before

QUICK SUMMARY
Govee has announced the Ceiling Light Pro, an upgraded version of its best-selling smart ceiling light. Unveiled at CES 2025, the new model offers 3,500 lumens of white light brightness, up from its predecessor’s 2,400 lumens.
Pricing and release details remain unknown, but it’s expected to be similar to the £69.99/$69.99 launch price of the original 2024 model.
Govee has unveiled an upgraded version of its best-selling smart ceiling light, the Ceiling Light Pro. First showcased at CES 2025, the brand has now confirmed that the new model will be available for purchase soon, but an exact release date has yet to be announced.
The Ceiling Light Pro follows the original Govee Ceiling Light, which debuted in 2024, so it's interesting to see a new launch so soon after. The new model delivers up to 3500 lumens of white light, a substantial upgrade from its predecessor’s 2400-lumen peak brightness.
Whilst pricing details remain undisclosed, the original model launched at £69.99/ $69.99, so we expect the Ceiling Light Pro to be similarly priced based on Govee’s pricing trends.
The upgraded model also features RGBICWW white and coloured lighting from two separate light sources – one directed downward to illuminate the room and another projecting onto the ceiling for a diffused glow.
Users can control the Ceiling Light Pro via the Govee Home app, choosing from over 70 preset scene modes. Additional features include voice command support, music sync modes, and dimmable brightness control. However, we're yet to know whether it's bigger or smaller than original model.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
What Amazon Prime members have lost over the years – from shipping pricing to adverts and more
If you feel like your membership has changed, it has
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I tried a sleep tracking app during my most sleep-challenged time of year – here's what I found out
Sleep Cycle can help improve your sleep routine, but could it make Christmas followed by a week of starring in a pantomime less exhausting?
By Jim McCauley Published
-
SwitchBot's new smart home device is a table, wireless charger, air purifier and ambient light – all in one
It's available to buy now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I'm a smart home expert and this is the coolest gadget I've seen in a while
I need one of these immediately
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Reolink security camera looks like E.T. – and it has wider views than before
Reolink debuts new Argus cameras with better views and a new Home Hub
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google's Gemini AI smart home controls are now available to everyone
It's expected to roll out over the coming weeks
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Arlo announces fire detection feature that uses AI to detect flames
Arlo debuts new fire detection technology to better protect your home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Xiaomi's new ceiling smart light has a built-in radar sensor
It appeared on the brand's website today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Users can now create automations for their Secure system via the Philips Hue app
It's been a long time coming
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Your Philips Hue lights may soon double as sensors – here are the rumours so far
It could arrive sooner than you'd think
By Lizzie Wilmot Published