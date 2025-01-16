Forget spotlights – EZVIZ's new outdoor security camera excels in low-light detection

QUICK SUMMARY
EZVIZ has launched the H8x 2K+ Smart Camera, featuring ColorFULL technology for high-resolution 360° footage day or night. It's priced at £99.99 (around $120) and can be purchased on Amazon.
EZVIZ has announced the launch of its new outdoor security camera, the H8x 2K+ Smart Camera. Whilst many of the best security cameras utilise built-in spotlights, EZVIZ takes a different approach by prioritising advanced camera technology and energy efficiency. The camera features the brand’s innovative ColorFULL technology, delivering high-resolution 360° footage day or night – without the need for additional lighting.
Building on the features that EZVIZ users know and love, the H8x 2K+ maintains a subscription-free plan and offers robust durability. Designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, the camera is against rain, snow, and extreme temperatures, ensuring dependable performance in all environments.
The EZVIZ H8x 2K+ Smart Camera is available from Amazon for £99.99 (around $120) and can be purchased now.
Leveraging powerful AI technology, the H8x 2K+ is also equipped with advanced human and vehicle detection. This minimises false alarms by accurately distinguishing between people, vehicles and other objects, ensuring users only receive timely and relevant notifications.
In Patrol Mode, the camera can move horizontally or monitor up to four pre-set points. Additionally, the One-Click Return to Pre-Set Directions feature allows users to configure up to 12 custom points, enabling effortless navigation to these locations with a single tap in the app. When human activity is detected, the H8x seamlessly rotates and zooms to track the action, capturing it in a comprehensive video recording.
It's also equipped with built-in two-way audio, enabling users to listen and communicate with people near the camera in real time. Additionally, users can pre-record a 10-second voice message that plays automatically when human motion is detected.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
EZVIZ’s new robot vacuum-mop doubles as a security camera
EZVIZ launches the RS20 Pro, its smartest robot vacuum-mop yet
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Reolink discounts brand new security camera by £60 in anniversary sale
The Argus 4 Pro is 10 days old
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ezviz's new robot vacuum and mop lasts three months on the same dust bag
Say hello to the RE5 Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
EZVIZ’s new indoor camera has AI features that pet owners will love – and it’s on sale
Move over Ring – EZVIZ has launched its very own pan and tilt indoor camera
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
EZVIZ takes on the Amazon Echo Hub with its very own smart screen
EZVIZ launches the SD7 smart screen that could give Amazon a run for its money
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Move over Eufy — Ezviz has launched its first solar-powered dual lens video doorbell
The Ezviz EP3X Pro Video Doorbell is now available to buy on Amazon
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Forget constantly changing batteries, this outdoor security camera is solar-powered
The Hombli Smart Solar Cam 2K can last with just thirty minutes of sunlight each day
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
The EZVIZ HP7 Smart Video Doorbell takes the fight to Ring with an added extra
Users can now interact with passers-by on their smartphone or via a 7-inch colour touch screen
By Lizzie Wilmot Published