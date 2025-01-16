Forget spotlights – EZVIZ's new outdoor security camera excels in low-light detection

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has launched the H8x 2K+ Smart Camera, featuring ColorFULL technology for high-resolution 360° footage day or night. It's priced at £99.99 (around $120) and can be purchased on Amazon.

EZVIZ has announced the launch of its new outdoor security camera, the H8x 2K+ Smart Camera. Whilst many of the best security cameras utilise built-in spotlights, EZVIZ takes a different approach by prioritising advanced camera technology and energy efficiency. The camera features the brand’s innovative ColorFULL technology, delivering high-resolution 360° footage day or night – without the need for additional lighting.

Building on the features that EZVIZ users know and love, the H8x 2K+ maintains a subscription-free plan and offers robust durability. Designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, the camera is against rain, snow, and extreme temperatures, ensuring dependable performance in all environments.

The EZVIZ H8x 2K+ Smart Camera is available from Amazon for £99.99 (around $120) and can be purchased now.

Leveraging powerful AI technology, the H8x 2K+ is also equipped with advanced human and vehicle detection. This minimises false alarms by accurately distinguishing between people, vehicles and other objects, ensuring users only receive timely and relevant notifications.

In Patrol Mode, the camera can move horizontally or monitor up to four pre-set points. Additionally, the One-Click Return to Pre-Set Directions feature allows users to configure up to 12 custom points, enabling effortless navigation to these locations with a single tap in the app. When human activity is detected, the H8x seamlessly rotates and zooms to track the action, capturing it in a comprehensive video recording.

It's also equipped with built-in two-way audio, enabling users to listen and communicate with people near the camera in real time. Additionally, users can pre-record a 10-second voice message that plays automatically when human motion is detected.

