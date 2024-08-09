Forget Philips Hue – Twinkly's new smart outdoor string lights are my choice this summer

QUICK SUMMARY Twinkly has launched its new Festoon LED string lights, featuring app-controlled, addressable LEDs in multiple lengths. They can also be used indoors and outdoors. The lights start at £89.99, and can be purchased from Currys, B&Q and the Twinkly website.

Whether you're a fan of the best outdoor lights or not, there's no denying that a string of festoon bulbs can transform an outside space. They're a fantastic way to illuminate a pergola or gazebo, or even look great simply strung along a wall.

When Philips Hue announced a new generation of its Festavia string lights last summer, I knew I'd be a fan. I eventually put together a full review and despite being thoroughly impressed, the price was eye-watering. That's why Twinkly's latest launch piqued my interest...

Available in multiple lengths and with various numbers of bulbs, Twinkly's new Festoon app-controlled LED lights feature app-controlled, addressable LEDs designed for extraordinary brightness and colour quality. Just like the second generation of the Festavia, Twinkly's lights can be used indoors and outdoors, but they're almost half the price.

(Image credit: Twinkly)

The Festoon lights can be set up quickly via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and controlled via the free Twinkly app. Users are able to group multiple devices, set automated playlists, apply timers, dim them and adjust their brightness, and choose from over 16 million colours to illuminate

For those who enjoy a garden party, the lights can also sync up to Twinkly Music, a smart USB-powered sound sensor that interprets ambient music and sounds in your space and applies synchronised colours and effects to your lights.

The lights start at £89.99, and can be purchased from Currys, B&Q and the Twinkly website. From what I can see, B&Q is the only retailer that has two different lengths, but we're sure the other lengths will also be available soon.

(Image credit: Twinkly)