Forget Philips Hue – these LiFX outdoor lights hide under the roof for all-year mood lighting

QUICK SUMMARY
LiFX has launched the Permanent Outdoor Lights, its latest outdoor lighting solution. The eave lights can sit under your roof overhangings to illuminate your outdoor space all year round.
The LiFX Permanent Outdoor Lights are available for $199. There’s no UK pricing or availability yet.
Smart lighting company LiFX has just launched its new outdoor lighting solution. Taking a step away from its original designs, the LiFX Permanent Outdoor Lights offer powerful brightness and colour, and aren’t just for the holidays – although they would make great Christmas lights!
LiFX is well known for its unique smart lighting designs, including tube-shaped bulbs and cone-shaped floodlights. While the brand has previously offered outdoor lighting, it’s only been in the form of string lights which can hang or hook onto your house, rather than be fully installed – until now.
Clues in the name: the LiFX Permanent Outdoor Lights are designed to stay up permanently and light up your house all year round. Now, you might think that’s no real surprise, as most of the best outdoor lights can already do that. But it’s a surprise coming from LiFX, who up until now have mainly been known for their holiday lights, which you only tend to put up once a year for a couple of months.
The LiFX Permanent Outdoor Lights consists of 30 LED eave lights, so you can fix them in position under the eaves or room overhanging of your home and leave them there permanently. The round lights connect together by a 50ft cable, and offer 2,700 lumens of maximum output across all 30 RGBW lights.
Each individual light offers 90 lumens of white light, 60 lumens of green, 21 lumens of red and 11 lumens of blue. The light colour and brightness levels can be customised in the LiFX app, so you can select standard colours for everyday use and fun shades for seasonal events, like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
As the LiFX Permanent Outdoor Lights are IP66 rated, they can be used outdoors all year round. They’re easy to install and set up, plus the lights are Matter-enabled and compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. The LiFX Permanent Outdoor Lights also run on Wi-Fi so you don’t need a bridge or hub to use them, either.
The LiFX Permanent Outdoor Lights are available for $199 at Home Depot. As of writing, the lights can’t be bought in the UK but you can find bulbs, lightstrips, beams and more at the LiFX Amazon UK store.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
