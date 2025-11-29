Fancy a Tapo smart plug for less than £7? You better buy this Amazon deal then

Everyone loves a bargain, but when it’s a smart home bargain? That’s when my brain really starts whirring. Some smart home gadgets are already pretty affordable these days – especially devices like sensors and smart switches – and right at the top of that list are the best smart plugs.

Smart plugs are probably one of the most useful gadgets you can buy. They basically turn any normal appliance into a smart one, which means you can start building your smart home using products you already own.

If you’re now thinking, “Yeah… I could definitely use one of those,” then you’re going to like this deal I spotted on Amazon this morning. The Tapo P100 (2-Pack) is currently 33% off, bringing the pair down to just £13.49.

With the Tapo P100, you can set schedules and timers to automatically switch devices on or off, plus control everything with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. It should be noted that the P100 single pack is also included in Amazon's Black Friday offerings, but is priced at £7.49, so the 2-pack is actually offering far better value.

