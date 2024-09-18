Eve upgrades its smart light switch with iOS 18 controls and Matter support

QUICK SUMMARY Eve has released a Matter version of its popular smart switch. Aside from Matter support, the Eve Light Switch can now also be controlled directly via iOS 18 without a hub. The Matter upgrade will be free and available for all third generation Eve Light Switches, or will cost $49.95 for new users.

Eve has just released a Matter version of its Eve Light Switch. A free Matter upgrade can be installed in the Eve app for the third generation of the Eve Light Switch, or the Eve Light Switch with Matter can be bought by new users for under $50 – but this support and affordable price tag aren’t the best parts of this upgrade.

What is the best feature of the new Eve Light Switch with Matter is that it can be controlled directly via iOS 18 from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. What’s better yet is that you don’t need a home hub to use it, as the Eve app for iPhone and iPad offers on-device schedules.

This means you can easily control your best smart lights with your phone and without having to link up to a bigger smart home ecosystem. However, if you do want to add a home hub later down the line, or you want features like remote access and automations, you can do so without having to go through a confusing reconfiguration or set-up process.

Eve has already introduced Matter to some of its smart home products, including its Eve Smart Weather Station , but the Eve Light Switch is the latest to receive this upgrade. Powered by Matter-over-Thread technology, the Eve Light Switch with Matter offers connected lighting that can be controlled remotely as well as linked to other devices, like Eve’s motion sensors.

(Image credit: Amazon)

With the added support of Matter, the Eve Light Switch with Matter now has a better usability as well as advanced security. It also supports iOS, Android devices and voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, so you can use your voice to control your lighting.

The Matter version of the Eve Light Switch is available to buy now for $49.95 on the Eve website and Amazon , or for current users, the upgrade will be free on all third generation devices. As of writing, there’s no UK pricing or availability but we hope to see it arrive by the end of the year. To use the Eve Light Switch, you’ll need iOS/iPad OS 18, Android 8.1, a Matter controller or Thread Border router.