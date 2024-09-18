Eve upgrades its smart light switch with iOS 18 controls and Matter support

QUICK SUMMARY
Eve has released a Matter version of its popular smart switch. Aside from Matter support, the Eve Light Switch can now also be controlled directly via iOS 18 without a hub.
The Matter upgrade will be free and available for all third generation Eve Light Switches, or will cost $49.95 for new users.
Eve has just released a Matter version of its Eve Light Switch. A free Matter upgrade can be installed in the Eve app for the third generation of the Eve Light Switch, or the Eve Light Switch with Matter can be bought by new users for under $50 – but this support and affordable price tag aren’t the best parts of this upgrade.
What is the best feature of the new Eve Light Switch with Matter is that it can be controlled directly via iOS 18 from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. What’s better yet is that you don’t need a home hub to use it, as the Eve app for iPhone and iPad offers on-device schedules.
This means you can easily control your best smart lights with your phone and without having to link up to a bigger smart home ecosystem. However, if you do want to add a home hub later down the line, or you want features like remote access and automations, you can do so without having to go through a confusing reconfiguration or set-up process.
Eve has already introduced Matter to some of its smart home products, including its Eve Smart Weather Station, but the Eve Light Switch is the latest to receive this upgrade. Powered by Matter-over-Thread technology, the Eve Light Switch with Matter offers connected lighting that can be controlled remotely as well as linked to other devices, like Eve’s motion sensors.
With the added support of Matter, the Eve Light Switch with Matter now has a better usability as well as advanced security. It also supports iOS, Android devices and voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, so you can use your voice to control your lighting.
The Matter version of the Eve Light Switch is available to buy now for $49.95 on the Eve website and Amazon, or for current users, the upgrade will be free on all third generation devices. As of writing, there’s no UK pricing or availability but we hope to see it arrive by the end of the year. To use the Eve Light Switch, you’ll need iOS/iPad OS 18, Android 8.1, a Matter controller or Thread Border router.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Huawei rumoured to launch two new tablets, and they could be even better than expected
The new Pro level MatePad and MatePad 12 X are apparently heading our way
By T3.com Published
-
Nothing confirms the launch date of its next audio product – could be something unique
Nothing Ear Open could move the brand into a new category of headphones
By Chris Hall Published
-
Move over Philips Hue, Eufy’s smart lights change colour for each person who approaches them
Eufy takes on Philips Hue with its new smart lighting collection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Flic smart buttons and hubs can now control your Matter devices
Flic introduces Matter to its smart hubs for better control and flexibility than before
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
IKEA adds Matter support to its smart home hub – two years after first announcing it
The update is available from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nanoleaf finally launches its own smart switch – and it’s insanely affordable
Nanoleaf’s Sense+ Smart Switch is here and it’s got Matter early access
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Will Apple announce changes to Siri’s voice at its Special Event? I hope not…
Hey Siri! Will Apple change its virtual assistant’s voice?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eve Weather review: a compact, connected weather station for your smart home
Temperature, humidity, and air pressure readings from your own little weather station
By David Nield Published
-
The Eufy E330 is a smart lock, security camera and video doorbell in one
Eufy’s latest smart lock is the key to your home security – and it’s on sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Govee's new smart outdoor lights offer so much more than the previous generation – all for the same price
The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are available to buy now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published