Ant and Dec can now answer your Ring video doorbell – here’s how

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has released a new series of Quick Replies for its video doorbells, featuring Ant and Dec. With six reply options to choose from, Ring’s new Ant and Dec Quick Replies are available now in the Ring app.

Ever wanted Ant and Dec to answer your door? If the answer is yes, you’re in luck as Ring has just collaborated with the UK TV duo on a brand new series of Quick Replies. Available for all Ring video doorbells, you can start using Ant and Dec’s Quick Replies now – here’s how.

One of the many exciting features that Ring offers with its best video doorbell range is Quick Replies. If you’re out of the house or simply don’t want to answer the door, you can set a pre-recorded message or Quick Reply to let visitors know that you’re busy or not in.

This handy feature is customisable and available to use in the Ring app. But as Quick Replies has become one of Ring’s most popular features, the brand has previously collaborated with movies and TV series on limited edition messages from characters, for example, the Grinch can answer your door at Christmas .

Now, ahead of the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, presenters Ant and Dec have voiced Ring’s latest Quick Replies. Ant and Dec have already collaborated with Ring in the past on its ‘Ring My Bell’ segment of Saturday Night Takeaway, but you can now actually use their voices to answer your front door – because why wouldn’t you want that… right?!

TV icons Ant and Dec can now help welcome visitors at your door - YouTube Watch On

There are six Quick Reply options to choose from, where Ant and Dec will ask you to leave a message or will tell you to hold on so the owner can get to the door in time. As an ‘I’m A Celebrity’ fan who watches the show every year, my personal favourite is “Ant and Dec here! And the door is noooooooow open!”.

To use Ant and Dec’s Quick Replies, you’ll need to activate the feature in the Ring app. Once you’ve done this, you can select your preferred Quick Reply and this will be played every time someone presses your doorbell. Of course, you can still check who’s at the door in Live View and speak to them in real time with two-way talk.

Ring’s new Ant and Dec Quick Replies feature is available now in the Ring app . Note: you don’t need a Ring Protect subscription plan to use Quick Replies and this feature is available on all Ring video doorbells, including the five-star Ring Video Doorbell Pro .