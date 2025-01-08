This ERA mattress topper can turn your mattress into a smart sleep tracking device

QUICK SUMMARY Recovery Welltech Solutions Limited has debuted the ERA Smart Layer at CES. The smart mattress topper turns your mattress into a smart one by aligning the spine, tracking sleep and massaging pressure points.

During CES 2025 , Recovery Wellness Solutions Limited debuted its latest sleep solution, and it might be my favourite wellness launch from the event yet. The ERA Smart Layer sits on top of your current mattress and tracks your sleep, aligns your spine and even massages your body – what more could you ask for?!

Like most devices around the house, the best mattresses are getting the smart treatment to help monitor your sleep and even adjust your sleep position to make you more comfortable and stop snoring. But if you don’t want to get rid of your current mattress, the ERA Smart Layer can offer these features without you having to replace your entire sleep set-up.

The ERA Smart Layer – which has been named a 2025 Honoree in Digital Health at the CES Innovation Awards – has a similar design to a mattress topper and measures just 3 1/25 inches. Despite its compact size, the ERA Smart Layer packs an incredible amount of smart features into the design, and turns your mattress into a smart health device.

The ERA Smart Layer sits on top of your existing mattress, just like a mattress topper . It adjusts to your sleep style and position as it gets to know your body, and it self-adapts to it to keep your spine aligned throughout the night and relieve pressure points.

While a moving mattress might sound freaky, the ERA Smart Layer does this slowly without interrupting your sleep – Recovery Welltech Solutions Limited states that it feels like you’re being massaged, which is designed to help your body with recovery and relaxation. It also includes thermal regulation to keep you appropriately warm or cold during the night.

Within the ERA Smart Layer is advanced sleep tracking technology, including BCG sensors. These sensors work by monitoring and analysing your breathing and heart rate. The ERA Smart Layer also tracks your sleeping patterns, and provides personalised insights via the ERA app, thanks to the topper’s cloud connectivity.

This new launch of the ERA Smart Layer is pretty impressive, especially considering the size of the topper. Being able to harness all these smart features without having to wear a sleep tracker or replace your mattress is a game changer for those who want to know more about their sleep but don’t want to fork out a huge sum of money for an entire mattress and hub system.

Having said that, it’s unclear how much the ERA Smart Layer will cost and when it’ll be available. Currently, it’s almost impossible to find it online but I hope it’s coming soon as it’s definitely a wellness product that I’d like to try this year.