Meaco’s new dehumidifier has a better display and smarter app control than before

QUICK SUMMARY
Meaco has launched its next-generation dehumidifier. The MeacoDry Arete Two builds off the success of the Arete One series, but comes with a new premium LCD display and smarter app control.
Pricing on the MeacoDry Arete Two starts at £179.99.
Meaco has just launched the MeacoDry Arete Two, its smartest dehumidifier yet. With a new LCD display and mobile app control, the MeacoDry Arete Two helps improve air quality and minimise damp in a super quiet and energy-efficient way.
Meaco is well known for its collection of the best dehumidifiers, and its Arete One series has proven extremely popular for homeowners and university students. Following this success, Meaco has finally introduced its latest air treatment series, and the MeacoDry Arete Two looks like it might knock the Arete One off the top spot.
The MeacoDry Arete Two is Meaco’s next-generation dehumidifier, and its been given some serious upgrades. Designed to prevent damp, dry wet washing and improve air quality, the MeacoDry Arete Two is equipped with premium dehumidification and air purification features that can help create a healthier and more hygienic living space.
The launch of the MeacoDry Arete Two marks many firsts for the brand. For example, the MeacoDry Arete Two range are the first dehumidifiers that are compatible with the new Meaco app. Aside from its new display, the MeacoDry Arete Two can be controlled via your phone or using Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. It can also be used to customise the different modes, as well as monitor usage and performance.
With its new premium LCD display, the MeacoDry Arete Two shows users current and target humidity levels at a glance, as well as timers, modes and suggestions. It has multiple modes to choose from, including laundry mode which can help dry your washing fast and more energy-efficient, as it users a DC fan motor that produces less power but for faster drying times.
Another clever mode is its Air Purification feature, which uses an integrated HEPA filter to capture allergens, pollutants and dust – a handy feature for those who experience allergies and asthma. While it runs through these many modes, it does so extremely quietly, as the new MeacoDry Arete Two is the brands’ quietest model yet.
Despite these many impressive features, the MeacoDry Arete Two is surprisingly affordable, particularly with its running costs. Meaco claims that it costs just 3p per hour to run, helping users save money on their energy bills. The MeacoDry Arete Two is available in 10, 12, 20 and 25 litre options. Prices on the MeacoDry Arete Two range starts at £179.99 for the 10 litre option, and goes up to £329.99 for the 25 litre model.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Netflix's new no.1 is dark drama that has viewers hooked – despite bad reviews
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has rocketed up the charts – but it's causing controversy
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Audeze's new high-end headphones are fantastic, electrostatic
Audeze's successors to the innovative CRBN headphones promise even more precise audio
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Meaco’s new humidifier uses first-of-its-kind technology to prevent bacteria in the home
Meaco launches huge new range of fans and dehumidifiers at IFA 2024
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Fans vs Air Circulators: what’s the difference and which is the best for cooling?
Air treatment expert gives verdict on what cooling device is the best for your home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated
-
Meaco Sefte 10” Air Circulator review: the fast and the furious
A top three-in-one cooling fan with omnidirectional oscillation
By Derek Adams Published
-
MeacoCool MC Series Pro 10000 review: an impressive mid-size portable air conditioner
Just in time for summer, this portable AC from Meaco will keep your home office cool
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Newentor Dehumidifier review: effective and eco-friendly, but extremely noisy
Can the Newentor Dehumidifier's impressive features overtake its noise level? Let's find out
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Meaco’s new portable air conditioners are energy efficient and quieter than ever before
Meaco launches 10 new portable air conditioners, just in time for summer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Meaco unveils new range of powerful fans, and they're quieter than ever before
Introducing the MeacoFan Sefte 10” Table Air Circulator and MeacoFan Sefte 10” Pedestal Air Circulator...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
5 ways to keep your appliances running smoothly when the temperature drops
Hoping to avoid your appliances breaking down on you? Follow these steps
By Lizzie Wilmot Published