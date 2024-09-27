Meaco’s new dehumidifier has a better display and smarter app control than before

QUICK SUMMARY Meaco has launched its next-generation dehumidifier. The MeacoDry Arete Two builds off the success of the Arete One series, but comes with a new premium LCD display and smarter app control. Pricing on the MeacoDry Arete Two starts at £179.99.

Meaco has just launched the MeacoDry Arete Two, its smartest dehumidifier yet. With a new LCD display and mobile app control, the MeacoDry Arete Two helps improve air quality and minimise damp in a super quiet and energy-efficient way.

Meaco is well known for its collection of the best dehumidifiers , and its Arete One series has proven extremely popular for homeowners and university students. Following this success, Meaco has finally introduced its latest air treatment series, and the MeacoDry Arete Two looks like it might knock the Arete One off the top spot.

The MeacoDry Arete Two is Meaco’s next-generation dehumidifier, and its been given some serious upgrades. Designed to prevent damp, dry wet washing and improve air quality, the MeacoDry Arete Two is equipped with premium dehumidification and air purification features that can help create a healthier and more hygienic living space.

The launch of the MeacoDry Arete Two marks many firsts for the brand. For example, the MeacoDry Arete Two range are the first dehumidifiers that are compatible with the new Meaco app. Aside from its new display, the MeacoDry Arete Two can be controlled via your phone or using Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. It can also be used to customise the different modes, as well as monitor usage and performance.

(Image credit: Meaco)

With its new premium LCD display, the MeacoDry Arete Two shows users current and target humidity levels at a glance, as well as timers, modes and suggestions. It has multiple modes to choose from, including laundry mode which can help dry your washing fast and more energy-efficient, as it users a DC fan motor that produces less power but for faster drying times.

Another clever mode is its Air Purification feature, which uses an integrated HEPA filter to capture allergens, pollutants and dust – a handy feature for those who experience allergies and asthma. While it runs through these many modes, it does so extremely quietly, as the new MeacoDry Arete Two is the brands’ quietest model yet.

Despite these many impressive features, the MeacoDry Arete Two is surprisingly affordable, particularly with its running costs. Meaco claims that it costs just 3p per hour to run, helping users save money on their energy bills. The MeacoDry Arete Two is available in 10, 12, 20 and 25 litre options. Prices on the MeacoDry Arete Two range starts at £179.99 for the 10 litre option, and goes up to £329.99 for the 25 litre model.