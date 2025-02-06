Smeg’s new knife block is the fanciest appliance I’ve ever seen – but it'll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has launched its new kitchen knife set, and it might be the fanciest appliance on the market today with a price to match. The Smeg Knife Block Set is available in stores for £349.95.

Smeg has launched its fanciest kitchen must-have yet, the Smeg Knife Block Set. The new knife block set – which is only available in stores – features six high quality knives for all cooking tasks, but be warned – the price will shock you.

Smeg is known for its stylish retro-inspired designs, and its new chef knife set is no exception. Available in three classic Smeg colours, the Smeg Knife Block Set has the brand’s 50s-inspired curves and chrome accents, with a large Smeg logo on the side.

The bottom and knife storage divider at the top of the Smeg Knife Block Set is made from acacia wood, perfectly matching the natural material and colour kitchen trend of 2025 . There are also stainless steel versions, too.

Aside from its good looks, the Smeg Knife Block Set comes with six essential kitchen knives that are tailored to specific cooking – or chopping – tasks. The knives are made from high quality stainless steel with ergonomic handles, so they can easily tackle all stages of food preparation.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Included in the Smeg Knife Block Set is an 8cm vegetable knife, a 13cm multi-purpose knife, a 15cm meat knife, an 18cm Santoku knife, a 19cm bread knife and a 19cm chef’s knife. The multi-purpose knife is great for tackling foods with varying consistences, whereas the Santoku knife is best for cutting meat and fish.

Part of the Smeg Knife Block Set, the chef’s knife is designed as the all-rounder within the collection. All the knives within the line-up have subtle Smeg branding on the blade. I never thought I could find a knife block set attractive but here we are – although I’ll definitely have to wait until payday to treat myself.

The Smeg Knife Block is currently only available in stores and is priced at £349.95. It’s a pretty big price tag for a knife block, but if it’s luxury, high quality knives you’re after that you want to last and use for years, the Smeg Knife Block Set is sure to fit the bill – it may cost you a small fortune though.