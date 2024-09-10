Panasonic's new mini breadmaker is the perfect appliance for smaller kitchens

QUICK SUMMARY
Panasonic has continued to set an industry standard with the launch of its new breadmaker, the SD-PN100 Automatic Mini Breadmaker. Measuring just 25x31x29cm, it's the perfect choice for smaller kitchens, despite boasting an array of impressive features.
The Panasonic Automatic Mini Breadmaker SD-PN100 has an RRP of £109.99 and will be available to buy within a few weeks.
With most kitchens in Europe averaging between averaging between 120 and 140 square feet, we're seeing more and more appliance brands factor compactibility into their product designs. Ninja hit the nail on the head recently with the launch of its Double Stack air fryer, and it seems Panasonic are now jumping on the bandwagon as well.
During IFA 2024, the global electronics company launched its SD-PN100 Automatic Mini Breadmaker. Measuring just 25x31x29cm, it boasts a compact and modern design without compromising on the features and functions of a larger product. It also comes with an array of impressive features, making it an ideal choice for baking enthusiasts and gluten-free individuals.
With over three decades of experience manufacturing some of the best breadmakers on the market, it's clear that Panasonic continues to set the standard for home baking.
The SD-PN100 succeeds Panasonic's industry-leading SD-YR2540, a larger model that was the go-to choice for a wide variety of breads. Whilst the SD-YR2540 is priced at £239.99, the SD-PN100 mini practically matches the capabilities of its predecessor, and for less than half the price. The SD-PN100 mini also produces loaves weighing around 400g, whereas the SD-YR2540's loaves would begin at about 640g.
Offering 18 auto-programmes, the SD-PN100 enables users to effortlessly create a wide range of customisable recipes, including wholewheat, brioche, pizza dough and even homemade jam. With just the touch of a button, users can explore various sweet and savoury options, all while enjoying the convenience of automated baking.
The mini breadmaker also features Panasonic’s advanced Dual Temperature Sensor Technology, ensuring optimal results in every bake. Two high-precision sensors monitor both ambient and internal temperatures, making perfect bread achievable every time. Users can also choose from light, medium or dark crusts, and the machine's uniquely shaped kneading blade mimics the techniques of a master baker.
The Panasonic Automatic Mini Breadmaker SD-PN100 has an RRP of £109.99 and will be available to buy within a few weeks. We're not sure on US availability or pricing just yet.
