KitchenAid's best-selling Stand Mixer gets huge price cut in early Prime Day deal

With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 due to take place on 8-9th October, we've started to see the deals slowly trickle in. Whilst it's still a little early for some of the bigger brands, we've noticed a deal that almost seems too good to be true.
Originally priced at £549, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is now £350, saving you a huge 35% on this best stand mixer. We're particularly excited as KitchenAid rarely drops its prices, so you’re going to want to take advantage of this deal while it’s here.
To view the KitchenAid Stand Mixer deal, click the link below or keep reading to find out why we gave this mixer five stars in our KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review.
KitchenAid 4.3 L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer 5KSM95PSBBS: was £549, now £350 at Amazon
Save £200 on the KitchenAid 5KSM95PSBBS in the early Prime Day deals. This iconic stand mixer has a 4.3-litre capacity in its stainless steel, and can easily process up to 1kg of flour in one go. Its multipurpose attachment hub allows you to plug in all sorts of tools, transforming your mixer into a pasta roller, spiraliser, juicer, sausage stuffer and much much more.
There are many reasons that the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is highly coveted, with the main one being its attractive design. It has a smoothly rounded body and a multipurpose attachment hub that attaches to a variety of accessories.
The KitchenAid Stand Mixer that I’ve highlighted in this deal is the 4.3-litre version, which offers a generous capacity for most cooking and baking tasks. It can easily prepare small, medium and large quantities of food at a time, including dough, batter and more.
Built to last, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is made from a robust and durable full metal construction. It’s also compatible with multiple KitchenAid accessories, like whisks, dough hooks, spiralisers and grinders, making it an incredibly versatile appliance to introduce to your kitchen.
If you like the look of this KitchenAid Stand Mixer deal, chances are you’ll also enjoy these best Prime Day Home and Kitchen deals.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
