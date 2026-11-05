Aldi’s Le Creuset dupe cast iron cookware returns to its stores – and it starts at just £1.99

In Summary Aldi has relaunched its new Cast Iron Cookware collection in stores

The range features Dutch Ovens, roasting trays, skillets and accessories

Prices on the Aldi Cast Iron Cookware start at £1.99

Aldi has finally relaunched its Cast Iron Cookware collection to the middle aisle of its stores – and it could give Le Creuset a run for its money. Available in multiple colours, including a stunning new sage green colourway, the Aldi Cast Iron Cookware is great for bakers and home chefs – and it starts as little as £1.99.

When you think of cast iron cookware, Le Creuset is probably the first brand that comes to mind, and for good reason. As a Le Creuset fan, I’m often asked if Le Creuset is worth the money , and my answer is always yes, as it’s high quality, colourful and incredibly versatile.

But while I love Le Creuset, it can get expensive, especially if you’re looking for a large casserole dish or Dutch Oven. That’s where our favourite Le Creuset dupes come in where you can get similar styles for less from the likes of ProCook, IKEA and even your local Aldi.

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The Aldi Cast Iron Cookware has been in stores before, but it’s officially making a comeback starting today (5th November). The cookware, bakeware and kitchen accessories are now available in black, red and sage green, and can cater to all your cooking needs, from winter stews to homemade sourdough.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The standout from the Aldi Cast Iron Cookware range is its Cast Iron Dutch Oven (£16.99). It’s available in multiple sizes – either in 5.7-litres or 3.9-litres – and both are oven safe up to 200-degrees. They’re also compatible with all hob types, including induction, and make for great serving dishes for hearty meals like stews, soups and casseroles.

Other cookware includes roasting trays and skillets. My favourite is the Aldi Cast Iron Cookware Set (£9.99) which comes with a fry pan, grill pan and saucepan with a lid. Another favourite is the Aldi Cast Iron Casserole & Bread Baking Range (£19.99). For under £20, you get two casserole dishes, and a bread baking pot, complete with proofing lid.

The maximum price you can expect to pay on the new Aldi Cast Iron Cookware is £19.99, so you’re getting colourful, cast iron dishes for an insanely low price. The cheapest option in the range is the Aldi Cast Iron Accessories . At just £1.99, you can buy hot-handle covers, trivets, spoons, and spatulas, all of which are colour-coordinated to the range.

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The Aldi Cast Iron Cookware is available in stores and online from the 5th November, but as it’s part of the SpecialBuys section, you’ll have to be quick as it’ll likely sell out quickly!