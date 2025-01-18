I tested TUMI 19 degree – a classic masculine fragrance with a citrus kick

When most of us search for a men's fragrance, chances are we're looking for something classic. While tastes change and other things may come into fashion, traditional woody, aromatic and leathery scents seem to stand the test of time.
That's exactly what we have here. You might associate the brand TUMI with suitcases and other luggage, but it's certainly not all they do. The brand also offers a range of different fragrances, including the bottle I've got my hands on today – TUMI 19 degree.
A quick read of the scent profile should tell you exactly what realm we're in here. Saffron, suede, sandalwood and musk all point to something traditional, deep and dark.
Don't stop there, though. Citrussy bergamot in amongst the top notes and raspberry lurking deeper at the heart of the profile make for a scent with a far more three-dimensional wearing experience.
On the skin, there's no denying the woody nature of this fragrance. It's strong, with those darker notes trying their hardest to overpower things. The citrus in the top note certainly offers some balance, though once that burns away you might find it a little one-dimensional.
That raspberry note could well have been a saving grace for the dry down. Sadly, though, it feels a little too buried in the profile. You'll have to hunt to find it, which is a shame. Overall, I just found myself longing for something at the heart of this scent which could offer a little sweetness.
Still, that's not to say it's not a solid pick. This style of scent is massively popular, and I have no doubt that thousands of users could enjoy this with absolutely no worries. It's definitely one which is worth trying.
It also comes with a seriously cool bottle. Made to resemble the TUMI suitcase of the same name, it features textured patterns across the bottle, and the brand's signature locking top. Priced at £98 (approx. $120 / AU$192) for a 100ml Extrait de Parfum bottle, this is a fairly decent offering. If you're a fan of traditional men's scents, this is likely to resonate with you.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
