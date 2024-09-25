This grooming gadget is a beard trimmer, electric toothbrush and shaver in one

If you’ve ever thought that you have too many products in your grooming routine or clutter in your bathroom, then this personal care system from Panasonic will definitely interest you. The Panasonic Multishape might be the best thing to be invented for men’s grooming, as it combines a beard trimmer , shaver and electric toothbrush in one handy gadget.

First launched back in 2022, the Panasonic Multishape has five grooming and hygiene products in one. Dubbed a modular personal care system by Panasonic, it replaces all other grooming products in your routine, so you don’t have to constantly charge multiple devices or switch between different trimmers to achieve the right look.

How the Panasonic Multishape works is it has one main unit for power and controls, which is compatible with different Multishape accessories. Once you have the main body of the Panasonic Multishape, you can choose between five different attachments to customise your grooming experience.

The five different functions available include an electric toothbrush, a beard/hair precision trimmer, a beard/hair/body hair precision trimmer, a three-blade shaver and a nose/ear/facial trimmer. The heads are completely interchangeable and are sold separately, so you can buy all five, a combination of them or one on its own.

Now you might be thinking that there’s no way one device can manage all of those jobs at once – I thought that too. But the Panasonic Multishape is easy to switch out the different heads, plus it has different modes for each attachment. For example, the electric toothbrush function uses sonic vibrations to offer a deep and hygienic clean, and to remove plaque. It also comes with a protective cap to keep the brush clean and to make the entire device easy to travel with.

(Image credit: Amazon)

For hair trimming and shaping, the Panasonic Multishape uses Japanese stainless steel blades. The blades are durable and incredibly sharp, and work expertly on all types of beards, including long and short hair, and stubble. The hair clipper attachment also has an adjustable dial with 39 length settings while the electric beard and body trimmer has 58 length settings to cater to all hair types.

While I consider myself somewhat of an expert for men’s grooming – having written about it extensively for T3 for years – I’m a woman… so I have no need for a personal care system like the Panasonic Multishape. But I’m seriously impressed with the Panasonic Multishape. Not only does it cut down how many gadgets you need for your grooming routine, but it means you only have to charge and store one device rather than five.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I do wonder how cost-effective and time-consuming it is, however. For example, if you forget to charge the Panasonic Multishape, that’s your electric toothbrush and shaver completely gone. Similarly, if you need a replacement attachment, you’ll need to pay for a new one which – if you have all five heads – can get a little expensive.

But I can’t deny how impressive the Panasonic Multishape is – it’s completely changed the men’s grooming game for the better.

The Panasonic Multishape is available to buy for £167.07 / $210 at Amazon and Panasonic US for all five attachments. There are options to buy the main unit without any attachments or to buy individual heads, the latter of which starts from £58.99 depending on the one you choose.