The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is the only electric toothbrush you’ll ever need, and it’s currently 50% off

A firm favourite of ours has had a huge price cut

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
(Image credit: Philips)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in Deals

There are many options to choose from when it comes to the electric toothbrushes, but one has consistently stood out from the rest. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 was released in 2020, quickly gaining recognition as one of the best models for achieving a superior clean. It’s no wonder it claims the top spot in our best electric toothbrush buying guide.

Recently, we’ve noticed an incredible price cut on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 at Boots. With a 50% discount, now is the perfect time to grab this premium toothbrush at an unbeatable price.

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush DiamondClean 9000 (Black)
Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush DiamondClean 9000 (Black): was £349.99 now £174 at Boots.com

Save £175 on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 in the Boots sale. This edition also comes with a USB Charging Case.

View Deal

After testing several Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush models, we can confidently say this is one of the best electric toothbrushes on the market. The standout feature is the Sonicare app, which offers complete control over your dental hygiene routine. It provides real-time updates, progress tracking and personalised advice to help you achieve optimal results.

For an in-depth look at its features and performance, see our full Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 review.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸