The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is the only electric toothbrush you’ll ever need, and it’s currently 50% off

There are many options to choose from when it comes to the electric toothbrushes, but one has consistently stood out from the rest. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 was released in 2020, quickly gaining recognition as one of the best models for achieving a superior clean. It’s no wonder it claims the top spot in our best electric toothbrush buying guide.
Recently, we’ve noticed an incredible price cut on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 at Boots. With a 50% discount, now is the perfect time to grab this premium toothbrush at an unbeatable price.
Save £175 on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 in the Boots sale. This edition also comes with a USB Charging Case.
After testing several Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush models, we can confidently say this is one of the best electric toothbrushes on the market. The standout feature is the Sonicare app, which offers complete control over your dental hygiene routine. It provides real-time updates, progress tracking and personalised advice to help you achieve optimal results.
For an in-depth look at its features and performance, see our full Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 review.
