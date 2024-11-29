My favourite Ralph Lauren fragrance is just £56.50 right now at Boots

One thing I love to collect is a range of the best men's fragrances on the market. There's just something about seeing my neat array of different bottles, each packed with a scent for a different occasion or emotion.

My collection has grown exponentially this year, but one of my all time favourites is Ralph Lauren Polo Red. It's one of the first fragrances I really remember enjoying – and it's a great price right now!

Boots have it listed at just £61.50, but if you add the code FRAG5, you can snap up a bottle for just £56.50.

That's a great price. I can personally attest to just how good this scent is – because it's still my most-used scent.

Why? Well, because I think it's one of the most versatile scents I own. The fragrance is definitely on the woody side, but it doesn't have that deep, overbearing presence which can often be the downfall of a woody scent.

Instead, the top notes are more sweet and lightweight, which makes it perfect for everyday wear. It's not going to knock out your colleagues in the office, for example.

That middle-of-the-road nature also makes it incredibly versatile. It's almost like the fragrant equivalent of smart casual dress – more than capable of being dressed down or up depending on your surroundings, with minimal fuss.

Oh, and then there's the bottle itself. Of course, that's the last thing you should be swayed by when buying a fragrance, but it's a nice addition. The deep red hue is gorgeous, and is adorned by the iconic Ralph Lauren Polo logo.

With a saving of over £25 off the list price, this is a really great buy. Whether you're looking for a fragrance to gift to a family member or friend, or just fancy something new for yourself, this is worth a buy.